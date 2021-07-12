The city of Santa Fe may have improperly responded to an Inspection of Public Records Request, according to a letter sent last week from the state Attorney General's Office.
The letter referred to a public records request made in December 2020 by the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees regarding an employee's 2017 pay stubs. According to the letter, the union was provided a "pay stub history" report that did not include standard information like accruals.
The Attorney General's Office didn't specifically accuse the city of violating the open records law, but did contend it had evidence to believe the city did not provide the union with the appropriately requested documents.
"We recommend that the City reevaluate this request and ensure that it has provided the requested pay stubs to AFSCME," the letter read.
Union Vice President Gil Martinez said the issue stemmed from an employee who erroneously accrued too many sick leave hours each pay period.
Martinez said when the city caught the mistake, it requested the hours back by deducting them from each ensuing pay period. But Martinez said once the city evened out the sick leave, it continued to deduct more hours.
The employee calculated the difference is about $600.
"To the city it might not be a big deal, [but] to the employees, it's a big deal," Martinez said. "Six-hundred dollars is a lot."
City spokesman Dave Herndon said in an email the "city is looking into" the matter, but did not provide any other specifics.
According to the letter, the union requested the pay documents on Dec. 8, 2020. Four days later, the city responded with a one-page PDF document containing online links to other online records. The city stated the request was fulfilled.
However, according to the letter, the union informed the city the link was broken on Dec. 23.
The Attorney General's Office started an inquiry and the city responded by having its records custodian upload each of the individual pay stubs onto the portal, then notifying the union, according to the Attorney General's Office's letter.
The city reiterated the matter was closed.
The union, however, continued to push the issue, stating accruals were omitted from the documents. The union sent the Attorney General's Office a 2018 pay stub received from a different IPRA request that did include accrual information.
The letter states there is evidence to support the union's claim, based off of previous records inquiries.
Violating a public records request can be costly.
Local and state governments can face penalties up to $100 a day if they do not comply with public records requests. However, judges have discretion when awarding damages.
The Santa Fe Police Department recently was found in violation of IPRA by failing to provide rape kit information to former Lt.Michele Williams, who had made a public records. A district judge ordered the city to pay Williams $4,275, or $75 per day for the 57 days it took the city to turn over records. The city was also ordered to pay attorney fees.
In April, Albuquerque Public Schools was ordered to pay a fine of more than $400,000 to two news organizations — the Albuquerque Journal and KOB-TV — for violating the public records act.
