State Attorney General Hector Balderas on Wednesday announced a Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office deputy would be charged with felony child abuse in the wake of a May tasing incident involving a 15-year-old Española Valley High School student.
The Attorney General’s Office charged Deputy Jeremy Barnes, 34, with felony child abuse and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor charges of aggravated battery and violation of ethical principles of public service for the May 10 incident in which the child, a special-education student, was tased after being detained during a drug investigation at the school.
“School should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials act to protect, not harm students,” Balderas said in a written statement. “No individual is above the law and my office looks forward to seeking justice for the child victim in this case.”
Video showed Barnes and security staff questioning the boy, when a struggle ensued. The video shows Barnes tasing the student in the chest at close range, then administering two additional shocks as the boy lay on the floor. Barnes wrote in his report the boy had been verbally uncooperative and would not allow security staff to search him.
Barnes said in the report that while he was trying to restrain the boy after commanding him to stand up, the boy “pulled away with force,” then pushed him away with a clenched fist and hit a security guard with a closed fist. After “a clear verbal warning,” the boy was tased once, and then twice more on the floor.
A spokesman for the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return requests for comment.