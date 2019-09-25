Attorney General’s Office charges Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy

A former Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy faces criminal charges in the May tasing of a 15-year-old Española Valley High School student, an incident that drew the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union and prompted a lawsuit against the county.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas on Wednesday announced his office charged Jeremy Barnes, 34, with felony child abuse and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery and violation of ethical principles of public service.
The charges, filed this week in state District Court, stem from a May 10 encounter in which Barnes shocked the special-education student with a Taser during an investigation into a suspected drug transaction at the high school. Images of a physical struggle and firing of a stun gun were recorded on a camera worn by the deputy.
“School should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials act to protect, not harm students,” Balderas said in a written statement. “No individual is above the law and my office looks forward to seeking justice for the child victim in this case.”
Rio Arriba County Attorney Adán Trujillo said Sheriff James Lujan fired Barnes late last week.
“The sheriff called him into his office on Friday and informed him that he needed to terminate him,” Trujillo said. “The sheriff didn’t share with me if he gave Barnes a reason.”
The decision to fire Barnes marks a turnabout for Lujan, who staunchly defended Barnes after the incident and even questioned whether the student was actually enrolled in the Española school district’s special-education program.
The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation into the deputy’s actions but has not publicly released the results. Trujillo said he didn’t know the results.
The county attorney said Barnes, as a probationary employee, could be terminated with or without cause.
After Barnes was fired Friday, Trujillo said, Barnes asked the sheriff if he could be transferred to another county department. The sheriff agreed to help with a transfer and the county manager also initially agreed, Trujillo said, but when the criminal charges were filed Monday, the transfer was canceled.
A spokesman for the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.
Video footage of the incident showed the deputy enter a room where school security staff were questioning the boy, who had been detained on suspicion of drug activity and had refused to be searched.
The deputy threatened to handcuff the boy, saying, “I’ll put his little ass in handcuffs and take him to Santa Fe.” He then ordered the student to stand up, asking, “Are you going to be cooperative or uncooperative?”
“What do you think I’m doing?” the boy answered, before calling the deputy a derogatory name.
That prompted Barnes and a security guard to grab the boy, and a brief struggle ensued.
“I’m going to [expletive] tase you,” Barnes said, and then immediately fired his stun gun into the boy’s chest at close range, sending the boy to the floor, face down. The security guard placed his knee on the back of the boy’s neck. Barnes administered two additional shocks as the boy lay screaming on the floor.
Barnes wrote in his report that the boy had been verbally uncooperative and would not allow security staff to search him. While he was trying to restrain the boy after commanding him to stand up, the report said, the boy “pulled away with force” then pushed Barnes away with a clenched fist and hit a security guard with a closed fist.
Barnes also wrote that he found vape pens, one suspected of containing liquid marijuana, in the boy’s pocket. The student was accused of resisting officers, battery on an officer, battery on a school employee and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a segment of the lapel camera footage showing an interview with the boy’s mother, the woman admonished Barnes, saying her son was in the school’s special-education program, “mentally unstable” and should not have been approached “with force.”
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where his parents declined treatment, according to Barnes’ report.
Matt Baca, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said Barnes was not arrested. Rather, he said, the court would issue a summons for Barnes to appear, though court records indicate no hearing date had been set.
Barnes’ attorney, Tom Clark, said Wednesday he was still receiving evidence in the case.
“In order to prove the charges, they’re going to have to prove that, one, he wasn’t acting in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer and, two, that he intentionally acted unlawfully and without legal authority,” Clark said.
Barnes had been hired by Rio Arriba County in October after a three-year absence from law enforcement.
Barnes’ history with police departments in Grants and Clayton included accusations of aggressive behavior. A former girlfriend in Grants and one of her sons alleged he had chased them around with a Taser. The girlfriend also accused him of violating a restraining order while pulling her over during a traffic stop, and she said he made inappropriate and threatening inquiries about her at her workplace and at their child’s day care center.
Barnes was fired from the Grants Police Department in 2014.
He was forced to resign from the Clayton Police Department in 2015 after an internal investigation into complaints of harassment, stalking and intimidation.
He began his law enforcement career with the police department in Milan in 2007 but was fired for unknown reasons after 23 days. The agency rehired him in 2011, and he enrolled in the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy nine months later.
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety said in June that Barnes had let his law enforcement certification lapse, though he remained on the force in Rio Arriba County.
Barnes submitted an application in April to attend a training program to renew his certification, but the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board denied it, saying he had failed to disclose he had been arrested in the past for reckless driving.
The family of the Española Valley High School student who was tased by Barnes has a pending lawsuit against the Rio Arriba County Commission alleging assault, battery and false imprisonment of a minor child, and negligent hiring, training and retention of Barnes.
The complaint asks the court to order the county to ensure all officers are trained in crisis intervention, the proper use of Tasers and dealing with individuals showing signs of mental illness and disability, including students with developmental disabilities.