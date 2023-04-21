Anti-abortion ordinances adopted by elected officials in two cities and two counties in a conservative region of southeastern New Mexico violate the state constitution's Bill of Rights, making them invalid, Attorney General Raúl Torrez wrote in a legal brief.

"The ordinances’ singling out abortion for licensure and other regulation, in contrast to other medical procedures, violates the Equal Rights Amendment’s protection against pregnancy-based discrimination," Torrez wrote, according to a draft of the brief, filed late with the state Supreme Court late Thursday. "Furthermore, the ordinances infringe New Mexicans’ rights to choose whether to continue a pregnancy guaranteed by the State Constitution’s protection of due process and inherent rights."

The filing is the latest salvo in a petition the first-term Democrat brought against the four local governments to try to nullify their ordinances, which give each government the discretion to prohibit abortions and abortion clinics within their boundaries. The petition named the cities of Clovis and Hobbs, as well as Lea and Roosevelt counties.

