State Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Tuesday his office is investigating whether illegal use of force by Gallup Police Department officers played a role in the 2019 death of Rodney Lynch.
He also called on state lawmakers to ban the use of chokeholds and require police officer’s wear body cameras when on duty.
Lynch, 41, died in police custody after Gallup police officers picked him up at a department store in response to a report of public intoxication and transported him to the Gallup Detox Center, according to a July 2019 report in the Navajo Times.
Upon arrival at the center, and after several combative moments with officers, the newspaper reported, “the sergeant noticed Lynch appeared unconscious.”
The names of the three officers involved were not made public according to the Times, but three officers were placed on leave after the incident.
Gallup Police Department Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo did not return a phone call Tuesday.
Attorney General’s Office spokesman Matt Baca said Lynch’s family asked Balderas to investigate the man’s death.
“Increased transparency and accountability protects the community, as well as law enforcement,” said Balderas said in an email. “I am asking that the Legislature immediately create uniform use of force policies that ban deadly tactics and ensure both officer and community safety statewide.”
The Attorney General’s Office is recommending the Legislature undertake systemic reform, but as it addresses structural changes, he also is asking lawmakers to immediately institute changes that include requiring law enforcement officers to wear body cameras on duty and prohibiting the use of chokeholds in any arrest.
Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D’Antonio also has asked Balderas to advocate for uniform. Balderas said the review and request from D’Antonio “make it clear that we cannot rely on individual agencies to enact these polices, and so the Legislature must codify them in law to ensure they are robust and uniform.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.