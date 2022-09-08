Jerry Jay has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Cecelia Finona in 2019, prosecutors announced Thursday.

“As we continue to fight for justice and help bring closure to Cecelia’s family, New Mexico still has a long way to go in helping Indigenous families impacted by violent crime,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement issued along with 11th Judicial District Attorney Rick Tedrow.

Jay pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder He faces up to 33 years in prison at sentencing, which will be held after Jay undergoes a forensic evaluation.

