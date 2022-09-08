Jerry Jay has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Cecelia Finona in 2019, prosecutors announced Thursday.
“As we continue to fight for justice and help bring closure to Cecelia’s family, New Mexico still has a long way to go in helping Indigenous families impacted by violent crime,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement issued along with 11th Judicial District Attorney Rick Tedrow.
Jay pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder He faces up to 33 years in prison at sentencing, which will be held after Jay undergoes a forensic evaluation.
On May 31, 2019, Jay struck Finona, a 59-year-old Army veteran of Navajo descent, on the head with a blunt object after an argument and then put her in the back seat of her truck and fled the state, prosecutors said in a news release.
Finona bled to death in the truck as Jay drove through Arizona, Nevada and California. Jay then returned to Nevada to dispose of Finona’s body in a remote culvert outside Las Vegas. Her body was not found until Feb. 23, 2021. Jay also used Finona's credit cards during his flight from New Mexico.
“My office is gratified that we could help this family find justice for the tragic murder of their loved one,” Tedrow said. “I also appreciate the work of the Attorney General’s office in shining a spotlight on these cases, which are too often forgotten or overlooked.”
