TAOS — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has amended a complaint against Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., clarifying that Quorum Health Resources, which performs a consulting role in the management of Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos, is not a defendant in the lawsuit.
The original complaint, brought under the state's Unfair Practices Act, was filed Dec. 8 in the 4th Judicial District Court by Torrez's predecessor, Hector Balderas, who named Quorum Health Resources as the owner of the Las Vegas hospital.
The Feb. 10 amended complaint instead names "Quorum Health Corporation, AKA Quorum Health" as a defendant, along with San Miguel Hospital Corp., Alta Vista Regional Hospital — which is owned by Quorum Health Corp. — and 20 "John Doe corporations and limited liability corporations."
The suit seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction barring Alta Vista from engaging in advertising for services it does not provide and against Alta Vista engaging in unconscionable billing practices. The suit further seeks civil penalties, restitution, and other fees and costs.
A spokesperson for Holy Cross Medical Center said the confusion likely stemmed from the fact "Quorum Health Resources was originally a division of Quorum Health, but was sold to Grant Avenue Capital LLC in May of 2021."
Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, said when the initial complaint was filed, the "investigation led us to understand that the initial company listed was the correct organization to name in the complaint."
"Since then," Rodriguez added, "additional investigation, gained in part from conversations with the corporations, led us to understand that the more correct entity to include in the lawsuit is Quorum Health Corp., which has a complicated corporate structure through which it conducts business in New Mexico."
The corporate name confusion has delayed court proceedings in the case.
According to the most recent documents filed in the case, prosecutors are now "in the process of serving defendant Quorum Health Corporation, LLC as they are newly named in this suit and do not have notice of the scheduling conference set for this week."
The case is assigned to 4th Judicial District Judge Abigail Aragon, who ordered a hearing March 23.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.