TAOS — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has amended a complaint against Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., clarifying that Quorum Health Resources, which performs a consulting role in the management of Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos, is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

The original complaint, brought under the state's Unfair Practices Act, was filed Dec. 8 in the 4th Judicial District Court by Torrez's predecessor, Hector Balderas, who named Quorum Health Resources as the owner of the Las Vegas hospital.

The Feb. 10 amended complaint instead names "Quorum Health Corporation, AKA Quorum Health" as a defendant, along with San Miguel Hospital Corp., Alta Vista Regional Hospital — which is owned by Quorum Health Corp. — and 20 "John Doe corporations and limited liability corporations."

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.