The attorney for Jeremy Barnes, the former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office deputy facing felony child abuse and false imprisonment charges, said the state Attorney General’s Office is attempting to try his client in the media, adding the charges are politically motivated.
A Rio Arriba County grand jury indicted Barnes on Wednesday on two felony and two misdemeanor counts in connection with a May 10 tasing of a 15-year-old special-education student at Española Valley High School.
Attorney Thomas Clark said Barnes testified before the grand jury Nov. 6. Court documents show eight other witnesses also testified.
“There’s an awful lot of horrific crime in New Mexico and the Attorney General’s Office seems to pick and choose where to use their resources, and one wonders in a case such as this whether resources are being appropriately applied when we have police shootings and killings every year in which nobody seeks indictments and nobody seeks justice,” Clark said.
Lapel camera footage of the incident showed a physical and verbal altercation between Barnes and the boy. Barnes wrote in his report that the boy refused to allow school security guards to search him. He also wrote he found vape pens in the boy’s pocket and suspected one contained marijuana.
The footage showed Barnes tased the boy in the chest at close range. After the boy fell to the floor, Barnes tased him twice more.
Asked to respond to Clark’s comments, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office wrote in an email that a grand jury “agreed with our position that this child abuse case is appropriate for criminal prosecution.”
Clark challenged comments made by attorney Shannon Kennedy, who is representing the boy and his family in a civil lawsuit filed Sept. 26 against Barnes and Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.
Kennedy said the case has come to a standstill because she has not been able to serve Barnes with the lawsuit and does not know where he is located.
“That is total and utter nonsense about not being able to serve him,” said Clark, adding Barnes is living in the Española area and is working three jobs. He would not disclose Barnes’ specific location or where he works.
“He is trying to keep his life in order,” Clark said.
Kennedy said the the only person who has the authority to accept notice of a lawsuit on behalf of Barnes is the attorney representing him in the civil case.
“If he [Clark] can accept service, fantastic, but the sort of anger and cynicism and gamesmanship is unprofessional,” Kennedy said Thursday night. “We will call his office tomorrow.”
Lujan defended Barnes’ action in multiple interviews before he terminated the deputy more than four months after the incident.
Lujan said Maj. Randy Sanches received a subpoena, but was not asked to testify before the grand jury.
“Why would they serve him with a subpoena and not allow him to testify?” Lujan said.
Lujan said he did not receive a subpoena.
