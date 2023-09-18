The father of a 17-year-old boy who died in 2021 while in the care of a federally funded behavioral health treatment center in Taos filed a wrongful death complaint in federal court, accusing the center's staff and Taos Pueblo Tribal Police of failing to provide timely and appropriate medical treatment to the child.

The complaint — filed Sept. 11 by James Saul of Albuquerque — names Butterfly Healing Center, Taos Pueblo Tribal Police, the Eight Northern Indian Pueblos Council and the U.S. government as defendants.

Saul's attorney, Jordan Winter, filed a notice withdrawing the complaint Monday, but said in a phone interview she did so only because rules for suing the federal government require her to exhaust administrative remedies, in part by giving the government six months to issue a denial of her client's claim before filing a lawsuit.

