If you are thinking about buying a ticket to this year’s burning of Zozobra, you may want to move fast.
Ticket sales may be limited for the public event, slated for Sept. 3, in the wake of the latest surge in coronavirus cases.
“We’re considering it,” Ray Sandoval, the event’s organizer, said by phone Wednesday.
The move would have to be approved by the board of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which produces the event. The board was expected to meet Wednesday night to discuss the idea of limiting attendance, but no decision would be made until Thursday, Sandoval said.
Earlier this month, Sandoval said 30,000 tickets already had been sold for the popular event and there were about 10,000 tickets left to sell. He also has said making Zozobra an online-only event, as it was last year, was a possibility.
“This is going to be the most challenging event I’ve ever put on,” Sandoval said previously. “And the reason is because we don’t know how many people are going to show up.”
Sandoval has said attendees would not be required to wear masks. However, food vendors and volunteers must be vaccinated and wear masks and gloves.
Port-a-potties will be cleaned every 15 minutes, and 40 buckets of antibacterial wipes will be available at restrooms and food stations.
Each year, thousands of people gather at Fort Marcy park to watch the building-high marionette go up in smoke. Zozobra represents gloom and despair, and by setting him on fire, the city burns away its own gloom and despair.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s Zozobra was a mostly virtual affair. Only about 60 members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe were present along with members of the media and volunteers.
The late artist Will Shuster is credited with giving birth to Zozobra in 1924, although former New Mexican editor E. Dana Johnson is reportedly the one who named him. For the first two years, the effigy was known as Old Man Groucher. He is now referred to as Old Man Gloom.
Though he’s put on weight and inched up some over the years — he was 18 feet tall in 1924; now he’s closer to 50 feet tall — not much else has changed with Zozobra, whose conflagration precedes Fiesta de Santa Fe weekend.
This will be the 97th year Zozobra has burned.
Other large public events have put safety precautions in place. Both the Lensic Performing Arts Center and Meow Wolf are requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination. And earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said people attending the New Mexico State Fair also must show proof of vaccination.
This weekend, the Santa Fe area will host three Native arts markets — the Santa Fe Indian Market, Free Indian Market and the Pathways Native Arts Festival. Although all three events will implement COVID-19 safety measures, none will require attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated.
For the first time, Indian Market will be a ticketed and fenced event to help manage crowd sizes on the Plaza. Free Indian Market will be held outdoors in the park next to the federal courthouse downtown to increase air flow. And at the Pathways Native Arts Festival in Pojoaque, attendees will be required to wear masks.
New Mexico and other states across the country have seen a dramatic rise in case counts over the past month due to the delta variant. The New Mexico Department of Health reported 878 new cases of the virus Wednesday, including 30 infections in Santa Fe County. Statewide, nearly 222,000 people have been infected since the pandemic began.
