A Santa Fe athlete whose family claims he suffered racially tinged bullying at St. Michael's High School is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
The activities association has asked the court to dismiss Malachi Prevatt's petition, contending his family didn't complete an appeals process that would have required them to appeal the Jan. 10 ruling to the Public Education Department within 30 days.
State District Judge Francis Mathew heard testimony from the parties Monday but didn't issue a ruling. He said he must first make a decision on the NMAA's motion to dismiss the case on its contention he lacks jurisdiction because the family has not yet appealed the matter to the Public Education Department.
Matthew said he'll make a decision before the end of the year.
Prevatt started at St. Michael's as a sophomore and played junior varsity basketball and soccer during the 2019-20 school year, according to a sworn statement his father submitted to the court.
Students physically returned to school for the spring semester in 2021 and Prevatt played junior varsity basketball and "a few minutes" in "one or two" varsity soccer games during his junior year, the statement says.
Prevatt's parents and doctor attested in written statements the youngster revealed he was being subjected to racist bullying by students, coaches and staff at St. Michael's. The petition also claims a student jumped Prevatt from behind in the locker room and broke his wrist after pummeling the back of Prevatt's head.
Prevatt, who is Black and Hispanic, according to the filing, was having issues with worry, anxiety and sleep, his doctor testified during a hearing Monday. She recommended the family transfer him to another school.
Prevatt finished out that year, according to court records, and started at Santa Fe Prep in the 2021-22 school year. He was admitted as a junior.
NMAA rules prohibit students who transfer high schools from participating in varsity athletics for 180 school days or 365 calendar days to prevent transfers for "athletic advantage," according to court documents. The rules also limit the number of semesters students can participate in varsity sports to four or five years — depending on whether their participation began in junior high or high school — and don't allow anyone who will be more than 19½ years old at graduation to participate.
Prevatt turned 18 in August and met the other requirements, his lawsuit argues.
He was offered a position on Prep's varsity basketball team, but because he was a transfer, the school's athletic director determined the family should petition the NMAA to ensure Prevatt was eligible to participate.
His first petition, filed in November 2021, was denied, according to the family. They filed a hardship petition a few days later, outlining the harassment Prevatt said he endured at St. Michael's.
The NMAA, the governing body for high school athletics in the state, held a hearing on the petition in December 2021, according to his family's filing, but didn't address the bullying issue.
The family appealed the ruling and the NMAA green-lighted Prevatt to play on Santa Fe Prep's junior varsity but not its varsity team. The association also stated he would exhaust his athletic eligibility at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
The family made a second appeal, court filings say. The NMAA Board of Directors overturned the the original ineligibility ruling at that hearing, finding Prevatt did meet the hardship requirements, which allowed him to play varsity basketball in the spring of 2022.
By the time the board made its decision, the family argues, the season was half over and he'd lost a half-season of eligibility.
At stake now is Prevatt's eligibility to play sports during his last year of high school. The NMAA has maintained he's no longer eligible to participate in varsity sports.
The family says the NMAA's actions have reduced his eligibility to "just over three years for his entire high school career."
Under NMAA rules, the Prevatts' last recourse would be to appeal the decision to the Public Education Department. The association argues the family's petition to district court should be dismissed because they haven't completed that step.
The family argues they are "compelled to bypass that step because time is of the essence and the petition would be futile."
The Prevatts declined through their attorney to be interviewed Monday, as did NMAA Associate Director Dusty Young.
St. Michael's president Tom Coughlan also declined to comment on the case. In an email, he wrote: "Saint Michael's High School remains deeply committed to providing a positive experience for all students in alignment with the [school's principles]."
Santa Fe Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said Monday he doesn't think Prevatt's transfer was athletically motivated. But said he was not privvy to all the details in the case and understands the NMAA's obligation to enforce its rules and avoid setting precedent that could be cited by others as grounds for challenging them.