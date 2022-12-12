A Santa Fe athlete whose family claims he suffered racially tinged bullying at St. Michael's High School is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.

The activities association has asked the court to dismiss Malachi Prevatt's petition, contending his family didn't complete an appeals process that would have required them to appeal the Jan. 10 ruling to the Public Education Department within 30 days.

State District Judge Francis Mathew heard testimony from the parties Monday but didn't issue a ruling. He said he must first make a decision on the NMAA's motion to dismiss the case on its contention he lacks jurisdiction because the family has not yet appealed the matter to the Public Education Department.

