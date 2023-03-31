spotlight Feature photo ATC students work with Santa Fe Folklorico Group to prepare for April 15 dance Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RIGHT: Jackson Peinado, right, dances with Maryhelen Kelty with the Santa Fe Folklorico Group as other students begin to dance with each other Friday during Martinez’ class. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Jackson Peinado, right, dances with Maryhelen Kelty with the Santa Fe Folklorico Group as other students begin to dance with each other Friday during Joaquin Martinez’ class. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Students fill their hollow eggs with confetti Friday before decorating them with markers at ATC. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Joaquin Shing, left, laughs while decorating eggs Friday at ATC. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students in Joaquin Martinez’ 7th grade classes worked with the Santa Fe Folklorico Group to make cascarones, or confetti eggs, for their dance April 15 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNow that's a deal: She's giving away the storeGlorieta Pass commemoration organizer sees 'woke mentality' in obelisk foesPeake's exit ends dark chapter in NMSU historyDecades later, campers try to make sense of teacher's criminal pastCounty officials confirm inmate died following suicide attemptMora 20-year-old accused of killing older brotherThere's no shortage of sandwich options in Santa FeWest Alameda Street closed to repair road collapseSanta Fe County firefighters report they were shot at while responding to fire on BLM landRegional water system won't offer permanent supply to Santa Fe Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat No answer on if suspended judge is being paid Will Webber Peake's exit ends dark chapter in NMSU history Rescue Report 'Village' helps rescue dog find a home Magic Table Dream dates