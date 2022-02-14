Cecilla Garcia and her 10-year-old son, Steven, find themselves between a rock and a very hard place.
Garcia, 54, who receives rental assistance through the Santa Fe County Housing Authority, moved into a unit at the Tuscany at St. Francis in 2020, but as summer turned to fall, she noticed most if not all of the windows in her unit are not properly sealed — leading to a frigid draft coursing through her apartment during the winter.
She eventually opted to line most of the windows with duct tape and plastic sheeting and completely quartered off her main bedroom to insulate the rest of the apartment from the cold. Garcia estimates she's spent about $250 on duct tape and plastic sheeting since moving in.
She said the issue persists, and the apartment complex's management says it is unable to move her into another unit or replace the windows.
Fed up, Garcia said she's hoping to break her lease to find something a little more fitting for her and her son. She pays $1,075 for her two-bedroom place, though with a federally funded housing voucher provided through the county, her out-of-pocket costs are $370 a month. But a lack of available units in Santa Fe within her modest price range has left her uncertain about the future. Her lease expires in June.
"I'm just doing the best I can to stay warm at this point," she said. "Now it is going to heat up, and if I wait too long and I don't find something, then I am stuck here another winter. I don't want to do that."
Garcia's story isn't uncommon, said Alexandra Ladd, the city's director of affordable housing — noting the pressures on all levels of Santa Fe's housing market have not spared those who are at or near its bottom.
"The housing authorities hear it all the time," Ladd said. "We have people who are on waitlists for vouchers. [When] they finally get that voucher … they only have 90 days to find a unit, [but] have to return them because they can't find anything."
The city and county say they have pushed to encourage more single- and multi-family housing, and thousands of units are currently in various stages of the development pipeline. Both entities have pledged to address affordable housing concerns, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, housing demand continues to far outpace supply. The problem is particularly acute — if not chronic — in Santa Fe, but it extends far beyond the city.
According to a recent report from the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, the state needs about 32,000 affordable housing units for its poorest residents — about 10,000 units more than the entire state added between 2000 and 2019.
But housing officials locally have been far more reticent about identifying a figure on the number of units needed to address Santa Fe's housing issue, calling it a number in flux.
But according to a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Report on the Santa Fe metropolitan area, during the first quarter of 2021, the average market-rate apartment vacancy was about 5 percent. That's up from 3 percent in 2020 but down from nearly 9 percent almost a decade ago.
Vacancy rates for affordable housing — described by the HUD as a unit that a household can rent for less than 30 percent of a person's income — are less than 1 percent, according to the report.
"I think it is very true that there is a lot less mobility in the market," Ladd said. "Even for people [for whom] expense wasn't an issue."
Cathy Garcia, a community organizer with the nonprofit Chainbreaker Collective, said a variety of factors have come together to form "a perfect storm situation" for housing instability in the Santa Fe County area — including fewer evictions during the pandemic; skyrocketing rents and a decision by some landlords to reject Section 8 and other housing vouchers.
Cathy Garcia said evictions dropped by half during the pandemic, meaning more people are staying in their units longer than they previously might have.
"I think for a lot of people, the eviction moratoria did exactly what it was supposed to do," Ladd said. "It stabilized people's housing situation. If you can't be kicked out for nonpayment of rent, people are going to stay."
But that could change soon. Ladd said she expects an upheaval as soon as the moratoria ends next month and more evictions are filed for nonpayment of rent.
Cathy Garcia said a general aversion against subsidized housing vouchers also plays a role in cutting down the number of available units for low-income renters. New Mexico is one of 19 states where it is still legal for landlords to reject tenants based on how they are paying rent, although legislation has been proposed to end that practice.
"Landlords can discriminate against Section 8 housing; they absolutely can," Cathy Garcia said, referring to the name of the program that subsidizes low-income or disabled renters. "That is creating other challenges just for finding adequate housing."
With barely any units on the market, Garcia said it's becoming more common for renters to not complain about needed repairs to their units, hoping to avoid rocking the boat with their landlords.
According to an April 2021 report from Chainbreaker Collective, a local economic and environmental justice organization, landlord-tenant claims dropped sixfold in 2020, likely indicating tenants have become far more inclined to ditch repair requests and endure potentially substandard living conditions.
"A lot of tenants are saying, 'I don't want to cause a stink,' " Cathy Garcia said. "The leaky roof, we will just deal with it. If we try to [have the landlord] deal with it, my landlord might just say [get out]."
Louisa Sanchez, 60, also lives in a unit at the Tuscany at St. Francis and said she is one of those individuals who initially pushed off repair requests at her Section 8-funded, one-bedroom unit.
During a recent walk through in her apartment, she pointed to a variety of leaky faucets and areas where mold has begun to grow. Her shower also has a large brown spot in the middle of the floor that she believes is mold from a leaky air conditioning vent. When she runs her dishwasher, she said it leaks into the bottom of her sink cabinets.
She also noted that one of her doors to her laundry closet fell and hit her in the head weeks after she pointed out the issue to a maintenance worker.
Like Cecilla Garcia, she said she's also looking for a new apartment but isn't confident in her ability to find one.
"I just stay quiet sometimes because of that," Cecilla Garcia said. "That is what we are meant to do. Shut up."
A 42-year-old woman who asked to be identified only as Josephine said she has completely given up on contacting management to fix any of the issues at her unit at Tuscany — she also noted frigid temperatures in her apartment because of the windows — and instead has started looking for a new unit for her and her three children.
"I hate it here," she said, but added she's not confident she can find an alternative.
"I have looked, but there is no way," she said. "I need a three-bedroom, and it is hard to find three bedrooms right now. You can call apartments, there is hardly anything, and if you find something, it's $2,000."
A representative at Tuscany said she was unaware of any issues regarding windows specially and couldn't speak directly to any resident concerns.
She asked questions to be forwarded to her supervisor, who also said she was unaware of the issues being raised, before adding tenants with problems could either call their site office or the corporate line of Albuquerque-based Monarch Properties.
Monarch operates more than 10 apartment properties in Santa Fe.
Ladd noted not all landlords are in the same boat financially — and that can have an impact on when and how often repairs can be made.
"A lot of those units are owned by landlords who do not have a lot of money themselves and can not afford to fix those things," she said.
Though a construction boom in higher-end apartments has not brought prices down, Ladd said she believes the market will change dramatically in the next few months as new units come online.
She noted a number of tenants in Santa Fe have been "renting down" — paying for a cheaper, affordable unit compared to a mid-range or high-end apartment or home.
Still, she questions whether the addition of new units will be countered by the "Zoom Boom" effect — workers moving to cities to work remotely.
She also noted the housing officials have contemplated a program that would incentivize landlords to accept renter assistance vouchers and, in turn, the city would pay for some basic home repair services.
"I think it is time to get super creative with some ideas like that," she said. "The good news is that everyone is getting on the same page with that."
Cecilla Garcia, who said she recently found mold building under the rug of her master bedroom carpet, doesn't have the luxury to wait and see.
"I don't want to go from one place to a worse place," she said. "We're glad we have a roof over our head, but it's just the fact that they should fix these units."
