Native art got off to a hot start — and stayed that way — on a sizzling Saturday in Santa Fe.
Though the unrelenting sun and midday temperatures in the mid-80s caused a few to swoon, several artists reported a strong beginning to the Santa Fe Indian Market, as tens of thousands of people descended upon the city.
“It’s going great,” said Roberta Begaye, a Navajo artist who reported many had been buying her unique, dollar bill-inspired artworks that she described as a “contemporary spin on ledger art.”
The event, which continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., — the alternative Free Indian Market is taking place at the same time at the Scottish Rite Temple — caused a few traffic and parking headaches downtown, but many artists said it was well worth the effort.
Del Curfman, 26, an oil painter from the Crow tribe who also shows at a local gallery on Canyon Road, said he had already sold half of his paintings on the first day of the market. His paintings — which include a new series of dark-hued artworks — range from $200 to $3,225 each.
“I think you can see I’m doing pretty well,” he said with a smile.
Natasha Smoke Santiago, a Mohawk from upstate New York, said she was still amazed and gratified after winning an award for her work Friday.
“I was so nervous coming out here,” Santiago said. “I didn’t know how the pottery would be received. I’m so honored.”
A variety of artists said the ability to display and sell art is abetted by the ability to educate visitors about what their art means to them. For others, it’s a way to connect to people in ways they may not have imagined before.
Begaye, originally from Wide Ruins, Ariz., described her market experience this way: “Meeting lots of people. Talking to lots of people. Meeting the world, actually.”