The Democratic Party of New Mexico traveled to Republican-rich Roswell on Saturday for a pre-primary nominating convention filled with dancing, rousing speeches and momentum-building ahead of what looks to be a challenging November election.
With rising inflation and a Democratic president whose approval ratings are fluctuating, party leaders and candidates called for unity and a push to turn out voters.
"We have 244 days until this critical midterm election, and we cannot waste a minute of that time given the headwinds that we face," Ken Martin, vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told the crowd of about 300 attending in person and some 600 watching via Zoom.
"The shadow that was cast by our narrow defeats last year looms large over the 2022 midterms," he said.
The party's standard-bearer, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, kicked off nearly three hours of speeches by touting her accomplishments since she took office in 2019.
"In the last 3½ years, we've gotten a lot done," from increasing teacher pay and raising the minimum wage for the first time in a decade to requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to their workers, she said.
"And in just days from now, we're gonna be adding about 11,000 jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars because we promised recreational legalized cannabis, and it's here — we're doing it," Lujan Grisham said.
The governor wore a bomber jacket with a Zia symbol on the back and the word "warrior" on the sleeve; she said it was gifted to her by a Santa Fe artist.
"She said, 'I want you to have this because I want you to be bold. I want you to be strong. I want you to be courageous. In fact, I want you to be your badass self,' " she said, generating applause. "And I'm asking something of you today. I want you to bring your badass selves to the 2022 midterms. We will not go backward."
Unlike Republicans, who experienced problems with their voting system but announced their election results the night of their convention, Democrats will keep voting open through 9 p.m. Wednesday and announce their results in a week. Democrat delegates will be able to vote electronically or by phone, which Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement shows their "propensity to allow voter fraud."
"Why would it take more than a week to count ballots?" he asked.
Pearce called the Democrats' convention a "Democrat makeover."
"Underneath the self-congratulations is a real sense of fear and nervousness," he said. "These Democrats know they’re in trouble."
Republicans hoping to regain control of the Governor's Office have said Lujan Grisham is vulnerable as she seeks a second term. At the top of their list of Lujan Grisham's flaws are her COVID-19 mandates, such as closing businesses and requiring face masks in public settings for much of the pandemic.
"We've got protesters outside because our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, dared to do the right thing and follow the science and keep us safe," State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said. "So, ladies and gentlemen, in 2022, science — science — will be on the ballot."
Jessica Velasquez, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said Democrats will unite behind Lujan Grisham in November.
Asked whether Lujan Grisham was vulnerable, Velasquez said that's "not necessarily a word that comes leaping to mind" when she thinks about the governor.
"I see an effective leader who's willing to make tough decisions for the greater good," she said.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Republican from Roswell, said he thought it was "great" Lujan Grisham traveled to Roswell.
"Hopefully the citizens have had their chance to express their displeasure for the unnecessary destruction she has caused during her term as governor," he said. "We will not forget the pain and mental trauma she has caused on all our children."
