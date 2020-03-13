As New Mexico's schools halt classroom instruction for three weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart assures that meals, payroll and vital school-based services will continue.
"We're going to be keeping cafeterias open, organizing grab-and-go meal programs and also working with other state agencies to distribute meals to families who aren't able to come to the schools," Stewart said Friday at a news conference alongside Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state leaders at the Capitol.
"Schools and districts will also be paying their employees as if there were no closure and school was still in session."
Stewart said the shutdown, from Monday through at least April 3, won't force public schools to add any additional instructional days onto the end of the year and the state will push back academic testing.
The University of New Mexico also announced Friday it was extending spring break to last for the next three weeks.
Stewart also said the department is working to keep school-based health centers open during the closure and provide counseling and behavioral health services over video chat or the phone. Teen health centers at Santa Fe High and Capital High School will remain open over the next three weeks.
While students stay home, Lujan Grisham said the New Mexico National Guard and local police departments might be asked to assist with food delivery or child care assistance.
"We don't want any New Mexican to assume that we're deploying our first responders in this way, but we're utilizing any resource that may be at our disposal," Lujan Grisham said. "At schools, the educational component has been delayed through April 6, but we can have the buildings open for food and child-care assistance."
Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said during the news conference she is seeking waivers from the federal government to expand licensing for child care providers, which would allow them to increase the number of children served, and expand credentials, which would allow providers to hire more childcare workers.
"We're hearing from first responders that people need help," Groginsky said.
During the news conference, Deputy State Epidemiologist Chad Smelser said at least one of the 10 New Mexico residents with a confirmed case of COVID-19 recently had some contact with a school or somebody who works at a school. For patient privacy reasons, Smelser would not specify which school or the extent of the contact.
"We tend not to name schools and other institutions. That might allow for the identification of the patients and their families," Smelser said. "We consider their privacy to be incredibly important to them as well as our investigation and our efforts to effectively try to prevent spread in our community."
"Nobody did this on purpose to anybody else," Lujan Grisham added.
The governor asked that state residents with health questions related to COVID-19 call 1-855-600-3453. For questions related to school closures, child care, unemployment or other issues not directly related to health, New Mexicans can call 1-833-551-0518.
