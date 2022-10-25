ALBUQUERQUE — Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico on Tuesday to campaign for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and praise what she called the state’s “safe haven” status for abortion rights.

“This is about freedom and liberty, fundamental principles upon which our country was founded, that are being attacked right now, so there’s a lot at stake on this issue,” Harris told a friendly crowd of about 300 during a moderated discussion on protecting reproductive rights.

The vice president’s visit, which included a private fundraiser before the discussion, comes two weeks before Election Day amid new polling that shows the hard-hitting race between Lujan Grisham and her Republican challenger, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti, tightening.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, answers a question from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey during Tuesday’s moderated discussion on abortion rights. ‘This is about freedom and liberty, fundamental principles upon which our country was founded, that are being attacked right now, so there’s a lot at stake on this issue,’ Harris said.
Vice President Kamala Harris smiles after a young fan yelled out, ‘We love you, Kamala,’ during Tuesday’s moderated discussion at the University of New Mexico campus.

