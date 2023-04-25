The 2024 primary election is still more than a year away, but the jockeying for seats in the New Mexico Senate is in full swing.
At least four Republicans in the state House of Representatives are considering running for Senate seats held by longtime lawmakers who also are fellow members of the GOP.
News of their interest in moving from the 70-member House to the 42-member Senate comes a week after state Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, announced her intention to run for the District 32 seat being vacated by Cliff Pirtle.
But unlike Ezzell, none of the four other House Republicans mulling a bid for the Senate — Greg Nibert of Roswell, Rod Montoya of Farmington, Larry Scott of Hobbs and Jim Townsend of Artesia — has made it official.
Their interest, though, is generating buzz in Republican circles.
“The great thing about our elections process is that anyone can run for any seat they choose, and we wish all Republican candidates the best,” Minority Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec said Tuesday in a statement.
“I trust my House colleagues to do what they believe is best for their families and constituents, and as Leader I will continue to support every member of the House Republican caucus regardless of whether they stay in the House or move to the Senate,” he added.
At least two of the House members considering a Senate run — Nibert and Montoya — said their decision hinges on whether or not the incumbent in the Senate district where they live, Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales and Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec, respectively, seeks reelection.
“He is the first person that I ever put a political sign in my yard for, and I have the greatest respect for him,” Nibert said, referring to Ingle. “It’s not my intention to hasten any decision he may make on his part, but I have revealed to him that should he decide to retire, I would be very interested in running for that seat.”
Ingle, who has served in the Senate nearly four decades, said he remains undecided.
“It’s kind of 50-50 on it right now, so I haven’t really made up my mind for sure,” said Ingle, adding he probably won’t make a decision until next year.
“There’s always people that are interested in running for this seat,” he said. “I’m sure there’ll be several candidates before it’s all said and done.”
Neville, who has served in the Senate nearly two decades, did not return a message seeking comment.
If Neville decides not to seek another term, Montoya said he may run to replace him.
“If Sen. Neville decides to not run, then I’m considering [running for his] seat,” said Montoya, a former minority whip.
Montoya said moving to the Senate has its advantages.
“The big thing is you don’t have to run every two years,” he said. “The other thing is it opens up other possibilities if you decide to run for anything else. You don’t have to necessarily give up your seat. I can’t say I’m committed to running for the Senate. I’m weighing all my options.”
Scott, R-Hobbs, did not return messages seeking comment.
But several lawmakers confirmed he is considering a bid for the seat now held by Sen. Gay Kernan, also a Hobbs Republican.
Kernan, who has served in the Senate for more than two decades, said she’s not prepared to announce whether she’ll seek reelection.
“I know there’s a lot of speculation, and I think that’s normal for this time of year as people are beginning to think about ‘24,” she said. “But at this point in time, I really have not made a decision one way or the other.”
Kernan said she gives herself an opportunity to “rest and kind of regroup” after a legislative session before reaching a decision. This year’s 60-day session ended a little over a month ago.
“We’ve had some very successful people move from the House to the Senate, and they’ve done a good job in the Senate,” she said. “Everybody has that option. I don’t blame them for wanting to be in the Senate.”
Townsend, a former House minority leader, said his decision isn’t contingent on whether the incumbent — Sen. Ron Griggs of Alamogordo — decides to seek reelection.
“I have been asked [to run], and I am considering, although I have not declared,” he said.
Townsend said he can’t declare his candidacy as long as he is a national committeeman for the Republican Party of New Mexico.
“I cannot run against a sitting Republican; that’s just part of the rule,” he said.
Townsend said he will make a decision before the start of next year’s 30-day legislative session.
Townsend said “the ability to have a larger voice” in the Legislature is the driving force behind his thinking of running for the 42-member Senate.
“You’re one of 42 instead of one of 70,” he said. “It’s simple math.”
Townsend said he reached out to Griggs, who has served in the Senate for more than a decade, when word got out he was considering a Senate run.
“When the rumor got out, I went to him and told him that I didn’t want him to hear it through the grapevine,” Townsend said. “I wanted him to know from me that it was something that I was considering, and we had a good conversation. He’s been a friend of mine, and he’ll remain a friend of mine.”
Griggs said he intends to seek reelection next year.
“I’ve had primary competition before,” he said. “I’ve just never had any from a sitting legislator.”
Griggs confirmed he and Townsend are friends and agreed they would remain so even if they campaigned against each other.
“We’ll just see,” Griggs said. “It could be a wild and woolly time come next election.”