The 2024 primary election is still more than a year away, but the jockeying for seats in the New Mexico Senate is in full swing.

At least four Republicans in the state House of Representatives are considering running for Senate seats held by longtime lawmakers who also are fellow members of the GOP.

News of their interest in moving from the 70-member House to the 42-member Senate comes a week after state Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, announced her intention to run for the District 32 seat being vacated by Cliff Pirtle.

