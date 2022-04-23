LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Smoke from two massive wildfires hung in the air north of Las Vegas as residents fled to safety, and uncertainty hung in the air at the crowded evacuation center where some congregated.
Evacuees at Old Memorial Middle School remained in the dark about whether their homes had been destroyed, when they might be able to return to their property or how unseen neighbors had fared. Some also carried new memories of glimpsing one of nature's most powerful and terrifying forces.
Jesse Hernandez said his family had evacuated Maestas Canyon on Friday, once the orange glow of fire was visible atop a nearby ridge.
He said he had seen multiple houses burning, as well as a mobile home park.
“As of now, we think our canyon is OK, but we are not sure,” Hernandez said Saturday. “If the wind keeps blowing east, it should be fine.”
Fellow evacuee Harold Sena said flames consumed his 150-acre property in the Tierra Monte-Canyon in a matter of hours.
"Once we saw the ash flying in the air, we knew we had to get out of there,” he said.
Like Hernandez, he needed some convincing before departing.
“We were going to stay there, but we loaded all our trailers and our animals and we just sat and waited," Sena said, saying they departed about 4:30 p.m. "At seven o’clock is when it actually burned our house down."
Sena said he was told by a neighbor his home, barns and corrals had been destroyed.
"I'm just grateful that we got all our animals and we got out with our lives," he said.
Sena said he was able to evacuate all his animals except one, a 10-year-old pig named Lucy.
“All the people in this canyon know our place by that pig," Sena said. "It’s like our mascot, I guess.”
Sena said he plans to look for Lucy once it is safe for him to return home.
As for the fire, "This thing must have come over the ridge, the whole length of the canyon and then just came over kind of like a wave,” he said, describing its rapid advance.
An additional concern plagues Las Vegas-area residents: a possible threat to their water supply.
"I know that the watershed up here is a key element for the folks in Las Vegas getting their water," Michael Johnson of the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday. "My understanding is that that watershed primarily is to the south of [the fire]. It doesn't mean that it's not being affected."
Kathy Segura-Salas, the executive director of the American Red Cross in New Mexico, said at least 200 people had registered at the shelter at the Old Memorial Middle School and roughly 20 people stayed overnight Friday.
She said many evacuees had friends or family members with whom they could stay, while others slept in their cars outside the shelter.
By Saturday, Segura-Salas said, the shelter had become so overrun with donated items it was running low on places to store them.
That helping spirit was palpable in other ways. As evacuees picked up essential supplies, residents offering help quickly replenished the shelter's stock.
San Miguel County Commission Chairman Harold Garcia said the county's next step is to provide a support system for people affected by the fire.
“This community has come together very strong,” he said.