The participants moved with the precision of well-directed performers in a theater show, never letting their sense of dignity, ceremony or respect falter.
They folded flags in silent accuracy, aimed and fired rifles in perfect synchrony and saluted the casket in slow fidelity to the task at hand — honoring a fallen comrade.
It was a serious and somber routine on a sunny weekday morning.
But there was no body in the casket. Rather, members of the honor guard were running through drills as part of a three-day honor guard training conference at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe.
Learning how to say farewell, organizers say, is not just a rote or esoteric exercise. A ceremony with precision is critical both to the family of the departed and to other officers who say it’s the least they can do for a comrade who has worn the uniform, regardless of where they served.
It’s a way to “honor those who served their communities” and paid the price with their lives, said Chaplain Rick Iannucci, who ministers to the state police.
Officer Tom Vandever, the honor guard commander for New Mexico State Police, said last week’s conference was created to provide training and education to those who serve in such details around the state.
“We can all adapt [practices] from each other and learn from each other. We can have one standardized practice and ensure uniform procedures,” he said.
About 75 officers attended the event, which offered an array of classes on rifle team drills, flag-folding, the posting of colors, and the proper way to carry and stand guard over a casket.
It ended with the staging of a mock funeral with a stand-in widow and real priest.
The training offered a rarely seen side to the role of public safety officials as they work to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty. But honor guards are not limited to funeral services. They also participate in military celebrations, holiday gatherings and civilian events such as community fairs, Vandever said.
But coming on the heels of the shooting death of Alamogordo police Officer Anthony Ferguson, who died July 16 after police say he was shot by a suspect, the training provided a somber reminder that all too often, those on the front lines of public safety can make the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.
“Unfortunately, we will have more of these line-of-fire deaths,” said Iannucci. He said Ferguson’s death “brings the meaning of these honor guards right up front and center.”
Iannucci said those who choose to join honor guards are responding to “almost a religious calling.”
Not everyone responds. Nationwide, police and military honor guards are finding it difficult to draw in new members and retain older ones who may be aging out.
“It’s manpower” or a lack of, hurting some honor guards around the state, Vandever said.
He said more education about how the guards provide dignity and a sense of professional camaraderie to ceremonies honoring public safety officers might attract more participants.
In the interim, the conference — the first hosted by the state police — can help fill in the vacancies, he said.
State police have a team of 10 honor guard members — exactly half the ideal complement of 20, Vandever said.
He hopes last week’s conference will help fill that gap with corrections officers or firefighters who attended.
“I’ll be able to reach out ... and say, ‘Hey, we’re having this event coming up, can you send one member?’ ”
Several officers from various agencies around the state who take part in honor guard ceremonies said they sometimes don’t have enough members to fully staff ceremonies.
They spoke during rifle drill training.
One police officer told state police Sgt. Carlos Verdugo, who was helping run the class, that his department recently lost some officers and found itself “throwing together” an honor guard ceremony without enough members or training to make it as successful as it could have been.
Regardless how they were trained with their home units, conference participants quickly adapted to Verdugo’s commands during the drill class. They fell into line, grouping on stage in small bands to learn how to come to attention, properly hold the barrel of a rifle, prepare to fire and then, on command again, fire in tandem.
When one participant messed up and made a face, Verdugo laughed and said, “99% of people do not notice if you mess up,” adding that if they do, it’s because somebody makes a face during a drill.
Iannucci, who moved from classroom to classroom to watch the various drills, said honor guards have to combine “precision with compassion” in their routines.
“You have to have bearing that is unflappable,” he said, “but a level of compassion where the heart is touched.”