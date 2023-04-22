ROCIADA
There is a huge spread of nothing where Kayt Peck’s house once stood.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned it down about a year ago. The debris was removed through a state-sponsored removal program.
Peck said she felt like she’d died when the devastating fire that raged for months through Mora, Taos and San Miguel counties took her house.
Now she’s working on a standup comedy monologue about the tragedy — a 180-degree shift in attitude that reflects the determination of people whose lives have been scarred far beyond what can be seen in the still-scorched earth in the fire zone.
“Burned or not, it’s still beautiful out here,” the former volunteer firefighter, writer and theater artist said as she toured her property one April day, nearly a year to the date after the fire changed the way she and others in this rural valley live.
The fire zone around her house does exhibit a resilient beauty. Here and there, green buds and grass fight to come back to life. Longtime Rociada resident Michael Pacheco saw about 40 elk near his burned-out place one recent morning, and turkeys have been sighted in the area, giving the blackened landscape some sense of life.
“The land is still trying to sustain the animals,” said Pacheco, who lost 100 acres of wooded land, his work shed and tools in the fire. “It gives me hope.”
Hope is what drives many residents in Rociada and the surrounding areas, though many are still awaiting Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to make up for some of their losses.
Hope, and the support of their community — kindred spirits who also suffered the loss of a house, land or livelihood.
“FEMA’s not going to fix this for us … the community will,” Peck said during a recent gathering of some community members at First United Methodist Church in nearby Las Vegas, where the grassroots group Neighbors Helping Neighbors is anchored.
The participants sat around tables in a space where pain and dreams collided.
While they wait for ways to rebuild their properties, they’ve got a tougher sort of rebuild to do inside: an emotional, mental and psychological reboot.
“We believe in taking it one day at a time, almost one hour at a time,” said Adam Campos, whose father-in-law lost his ranch in the fire.
He said the emotional punches that came in the wake of the fire are still difficult to sustain, even a year later.
“You are overwhelmed with the sheer amount of work that has to be done even to get to 5% of where you were a year ago,” he said as his wife, Brittany Rodgers, sat beside him.
Rodgers said the fire took some of the fight out of the couple. She said before the fire, they were planning on having children.
“I’m not so sure now,” she said.
Others are dealing with post-traumatic stress from the experience.
Pacheco, who said he has already experienced disappointment trying to get help from FEMA, said he has “kind of blocked out” the blaze. He said the fire made a pass by his place and then moved on, making him think he was safe, he recalled. Then it came back and took out most of his land and belongings, leaving just the house — though a few windows blew out from the intense heat.
When he went back to visit it, the area “was black and dead, the air so dry I could feel the humidity being taken out of my body,” he said.
For 10 months after the fire, he steadfastly believed he did not need any kind of help dealing with the tragedy.
Then, one day, he said, “I broke down.”
Peck had a similar experience when, while living in one of several temporary lodgings in Las Vegas after her house burned down, she reached for her dental floss and realized it wasn’t there. It had burned.
The image of something so personal, something so familiar, something small and plastic burning in the fire, made her cry.
More hurt was to follow. Though she saved her beloved horse, Charley Horse, he did not seem to like being forced away from his rural, rustic pasture to a new place close to Las Vegas.
One day, she said, he just “lied down in the sun and died.”
“I think it was the fire,” she said.
Come together, forge ahead
Janna Lopez, who runs Neighbors Helping Neighbors, knew she wanted to help as the fire — which did not harm her family or home — devoured and destroyed so much during its three-month run.
A longtime Las Vegas resident, the recently retired state worker felt God called her up to say, “Go do what you can do.”
She got friends and family members together and began cooking for the displaced — and any homeless person who came around. Then her group began soliciting donations of goods and money — blankets, bottled water, gas cards and the like — for those in need.
Sometimes all they could do was provide money to replace a septic tank or pay few a week’s rent at a hotel. But those little things mattered to people who had nothing, she and others in the meeting said.
Over time, her organization moved into the church and began holding healing circles and other events to let people know someone cared.
What her group offers, she said, is “hugs, comfort, a listening ear.”
She and others in the discussion want to believe FEMA will be of some aid, but their experiences dealing with the federal agency charged with administering nearly $4 billion in aid have not yet produced the kind of results they want.
Several said while FEMA has towed in some trailers for people to live in, they are all electric, meaning people who were getting by on wood-burning stoves and fireplaces are now dealing with electric bills ranging into the hundreds.
The claims process is slow, requiring lots of documentation and photos and patience as FEMA puts those who suffered losses “under a microscope,” as Campos put it.
They still question the the federal government’s decision to start the prescribed burns that set off the historic fire. More questions pop up — like what’s next?
Noting many Hispanic residents of the area have roots going back to the days when the United States wasn’t the United States, Campos said it’s not easy to make sense of the loss. He said people not affected by the fire may not understand how it wiped out generations of work, of business, of a way of life.
He spoke of locals who didn’t “grow up and move away” from the area, noting they are homesteaders who wanted to stay home, and now their homes are gone. His tone ranged from optimistic to bitter.
Their forefathers may have planted seeds but “now we’re the seeds,” he said, adding, “How can we plant seeds on burned-out land?”
He said they have little choice but to endure, be patient, rebuild the best they can — and rely on one another with a frontier spirit of survival.
“We are resilient. We will continue to be the seeds,” Campos said.
But he said he can’t relax until “the whole community relaxes, until we can say, ‘We’re going to be OK.’ ”
When will that be?
“That’s a good question,” Campos said.
But he didn’t have an answer.