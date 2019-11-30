Look out, Shel Silverstein. There’s a whole new meaning to “giving tree” this year.
Bret Houston, co-owner of Opulent, a local fur and jewelry boutique, and Santa Fe firefighter Rollin Tylerr Jones have partnered for over a decade to provide Christmas toys to children in need. This year, they’re trying something new — getting local businesses involved.
Houston and the Santa Fe Fire Department have erected a “giving tree” in the DeVargas Center. Visitors who pick up a tag with a child’s Christmas wish are encouraged to shop at 14 local businesses for sports, art and music equipment.
The Lensic Performing Arts Center, Jean Cocteau Cinema and other local businesses have offered to pick up any tags left on the tree by Dec. 13. Organizers expect to help nearly 2,000 kids.
Adan Lopez, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local Union 2059, said people who buy presents can drop them off — along with the tags — at any fire station or at Opulent in the DeVargas Center.
Jones said they were looking for a way to one-up their usual toy drives. He hopes to make this a holiday tradition.
“We were tired of giving a 13-year-old boy a stuffed animal,” Jones said. “We’re trying to find a way to give kids what they want and encourage people to shop local.”
People filtered in and out of Saturday’s lighting ceremony, where families visited Santa, drank cocoa and ate from stacks of M&M’s cookies from the fire department.
Houston and Jones have lost count of the number of kids they’ve helped over the years. “We add hundreds each year,” Jones said.
“You’d think it would go down one of these years, but it just keeps climbing,” Houston added.
“The more we advertise, the more we end up getting people that need help rather than those able to give help,” Jones said.
On little white and gold ornament tags, children asked for presents under $50. One tag read: “Boy, 13 years old, wants a frisbee, ping pong table and a small basketball hoop.”
Jolene Abeyta, the temporary assistance for needy families case manager at Santo Domingo Pueblo, said the “giving tree” was “a good way to get more kiddos involved in [asking for] what they want.” She said 30 children from the pueblo will receive presents through the program.
Houston and Jones will still hold their annual toy drive later this month. Jones said it’s vital to get kids presents that will give them healthy ways to express themselves.
“For kids going through a tough situation, this might be a way for them to talk about it. Many foster kids can’t play on a sports team because they can’t afford the equipment, so we’ve got to take this seriously,” Jones said.
