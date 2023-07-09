Give the bureaucrats at City Hall credit for creative writing.

Even with a deadline enshrined in law, Santa Fe’s government was 18 months late in submitting its 2021 financial audit to the state. Still to be seen is whether the city produced a clean financial report after all its dawdling and delays.

Such real-world concerns were of no consequence to Mayor Alan Webber and his executive staff. They relied on spin in hopes of turning failure into a triumph of public relations.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you