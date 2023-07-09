Give the bureaucrats at City Hall credit for creative writing.
Even with a deadline enshrined in law, Santa Fe’s government was 18 months late in submitting its 2021 financial audit to the state. Still to be seen is whether the city produced a clean financial report after all its dawdling and delays.
Such real-world concerns were of no consequence to Mayor Alan Webber and his executive staff. They relied on spin in hopes of turning failure into a triumph of public relations.
“Submitting this audit is a successful step that deserves recognition. There’s more to be done, but that doesn’t diminish this important milestone,” Webber said in a statement.
His wording must have been required regurgitation for lower-ranking city employees.
“I am proud of the hard work that our dedicated team put in to achieve this important milestone,” Finance Director Emily Oster said in the same media handout.
Milestones are easy to recognize. No hype is necessary for them to leap onto pages of history books.
Brown v. Topeka Board of Education desegregated public schools. Title IX ended the bad ole boys’ practice of shortchanging women’s sports teams at schools receiving federal funding.
Webber and company belatedly complying with state law by filing an audit is unexceptional. So routine is that task it should never have to be mentioned.
We don’t laud employees, public or private, for showing up on time or being honest about whether they worked overtime. Doing the basics doesn’t get hearts pumping.
But in the self-serving world of City Hall, Webber and Oster crowed about finally finishing a job that was supposed to be completed in December of 2021.
The mayor’s title and seniority mean he bears most of the responsibility for the missed deadlines. Webber has been in office for more than five years. Oster has led the Finance Department for 11 months, and City Manager John Blair has been on the job for 18 months.
Regardless of longevity, none of them should boast about simply and at long last completing a basic requirement.
There’s an even better reason for reticence. If the audit reveals deficiencies beyond technical glitches, Webber and his staff will face more scrutiny than ever.
The mayor ought to be setting deadlines of his own to make the city look and run better.
His first target should be the drab wooden box that continues to squat in the Plaza, where the Soldiers’ Monument stood for more than 150 years. Lawbreakers tore apart most of the obelisk on a holiday weekend in October of 2020. The box covers what little remains of the monument.
Webber and the eight city councilors spent about $265,000 in public money on consultants to determine what should fill the space. They could have garnered better information by holding their own town hall meetings at no public expense.
Restoring the Soldiers’ Monument would be the correct course of action, as well as a rebuke of the lawbreakers who tore it down. Most Santa Fe residents don’t believe in destroying history anymore than they support banning The Catcher in theRye from libraries.
At the least, the councilors and Webber should authorize crews to remove the box, scrape up what remains of the monument, then replace it with grass and plants. The work should be completed in time for Indigenous People’s Day in October, third anniversary of the monument’s destruction.
Another project is less visible to tourists but more important to Santa Fe residents trying to make a living.
Four months have gone by since a section of West Alameda Street crumbled. It remains impassable. Commuters who relied on the busy east-west connector are forced to spend time and money on detours and gasoline.
The federal and state governments needed only 12 days to rebuild a section of Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania after it was destroyed in the fiery wreck of a tanker truck.
Webber’s executive staff has offered only vague statements about when West Alameda Street will be repaired. September was the latest guess. In city time, that might translate to February.
After months of talk, meetings and more talk, Webber should be able to set a deadline for completing the repairs and deliver on time.
His camp doesn’t have the might of the federal government to lean on, but fixing a city street is minor compared to rebuilding part of an interstate highway.
In Santa Fe, routine government obligations are delayed or pushed aside. Modest projects drag for months or years.
And City Hall’s spin doctors speak of milestones, an affront to anyone with a work ethic.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.