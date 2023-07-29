Ninety-nine-year-old Margarita Rodríguez Rodarte makes salsa with her daughter, Margarita Boule, on Friday at their Santa Fe home. After living in the U.S. for 12 years, Rodarte recently became a U.S. citizen.
It took nearly a lifetime, but Margarita Rodríguez Rodarte has lived up to her nickname.
Despite a series of hurdles, the woman known as “Cenicienta” — Spanish for Cinderella — became a U.S. citizen last month at the age of 99.
But it’s not a fairy tale: even eight months shy of 100, she gets up every morning and asks her family how she can help around the house. When she’s not doing that, she’s making salsa and knitting for people she doesn’t even know.
“She’s a very special lady,” said Mike Boule, Rodarte’s son-in-law.
A native of Mexico, Rodarte has lived in Santa Fe for the past 12 years. The ceremony, which took place June 26 in Albuquerque, was an emotional day, she said, because she couldn’t believe she had really made it.
Rodarte lived in Mexico City and moved to Ciudad Juárez when she got married to her husband. When he died 12 years ago, her daughter moved her to Santa Fe to live with her and her husband because they didn’t want her to be alone.
Rodarte said she loves “everything” about Santa Fe, adding she has been treated very well in the United States. She expressed particular gratitude for her daughter and son-in-law. The feeling is mutual.
“She’s beloved,” said Margarita Boule, her daughter.
Rodarte had to jump through several hurdles to obtain citizenship.
Because she doesn’t speak English, she received a waiver for the written portion of the test, but still had to complete the U.S. history and civics portions. She was worried she wouldn’t pass, but squeaked by.
She also had to be fingerprinted, but because of her age her fingerprints have faded. The family received a letter from the FBI that informed them the agency couldn’t read her prints. On her second attempt, she had her prints taken by a specialist. It worked.
For every requirement, she had to get up early and go to an appointment in Albuquerque.
“We are proud that she didn’t quit,” Boule said. “She didn’t give up.”
Late-in-life accomplishment runs in the family. An engineer by trade, Rodarte’s husband, Francisco Ochoa, went back to school and earned a master’s degree in hydrology at age 87.
He died at 91.
“He was an example to all of us,” Boule said.
Boule said government officials were extremely kind and helpful to her mother throughout the process of obtaining citizenship, though it’s not common when someone her age goes through the process.
Rodarte remains active; she likes to help in the kitchen and her specialty is salsa, which she makes the traditional way, by hand with a molcajete.
She’s also still an avid knitter, making batches of scarves, shawls and baby clothes that Margarite Boule takes with her to work as a teacher.
“Every teacher that’s going to have a baby, I’ll take one,” she said, gesturing to a hand-knitted baby sweater from her mother. It’s a skill Rodarte proudly said is self-taught.
“I never had a teacher,” she said in Spanish.
Rodarte keeps in touch with her son, two grandchildren and a large collection of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family through Facetime and in-person visits. Last year, she took a six-week trip to Mexico City to see relatives.
Her 100th birthday will be in March.
The family held a big party for her 90th and 95th celebrations, and plan to hold another next year.
She’s in impressive health. The only medication she takes is ibuprofen, and before the pandemic she was still working out at a gym at the assisted living center near the family’s house. She credits her health with eating well and living a healthy lifestyle — though she still has the occasional indulgence.
“I like tequila from time to time,” she said with a laugh.
The family is proud of Rodarte’s accomplishment, and she’s inspired people in the community as well.
When they took the dress she was going to wear to the naturalization ceremony to get altered because the sleeves were too long, one of the employees made the adjustments the same day when she heard what it was for.
The day of the ceremony, the family went out for a meal to celebrate.
One member of the wait staff heard them talking about Rodarte becoming a citizen and brought Champagne to the table. She said Rodarte had inspired her to try to become a citizen as well, her daughter recalled.
“If you can do it, so can I,” Boule said the woman told her mother.
It’s that message the family hopes to spread by sharing Rodarte’s achievement.