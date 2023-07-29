It took nearly a lifetime, but Margarita Rodríguez Rodarte has lived up to her nickname.

Despite a series of hurdles, the woman known as “Cenicienta” — Spanish for Cinderella — became a U.S. citizen last month at the age of 99.

But it’s not a fairy tale: even eight months shy of 100, she gets up every morning and asks her family how she can help around the house. When she’s not doing that, she’s making salsa and knitting for people she doesn’t even know.

