Beatrice Salazar remembers another pandemic, one that took the lives of those around her more than 100 years ago.
"People were dying left and right," she recalled of the Spanish flu.
Today, she has no fear of death.
"I've been through this before," she told relatives during an interview late last week, held by Zoom videoconference. She wore a face mask for protection.
Salazar, who has lived at the Casa Real nursing home in Santa Fe for about 15 months, turned 106 on Saturday. When friends and family came by for birthday wishes, they had to greet her through a closed window. Because of health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, visits in person are prohibited at Casa Real, which so far has avoided any infections among residents or staff.
There could be no kiss, hug or even the lightest touch from a loved one for Salazar's celebration.
She was expecting to spend her birthday mostly alone.
"I miss my family," she said. "I want to go home."
Home is the Rio Arriba County community of Youngsville, a few miles northeast of Coyote, where Salazar raised a family, served as a midwife and worked in the post office for nearly 30 years.
It was a place where she knew everyone, and everyone knew her as Beatrice G.
The G stands for Gallegos, her maiden name. That, like so many other things in her long life, seems far removed from the woman she is now. She has outlived her husband, her nine siblings and two of her four children. She also has outlived some of her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
She is left with memories — some quite specific, the type she can spin into a good story.
Salazar was raised by her grandparents. She recalled hoeing and plowing their fields.
Once, she said, she and her aunt used hoes to kill a trio of rattlesnakes sunning themselves in the garden.
"I was crazy," Salazar said. "They could have bit me. They were all lined up in a row."
She learned to ride horses at a young age, falling only once when she quickly ran to a horse and tried to jump on it to ride away from a chore. Instead, she soared over the horse and landed in the dirt.
Her grandfather gave her a scolding.
On another day, he scoffed at her tale of riding that horse straight into the path of a bear in a nearby arroyo — until she persuaded him to follow her to the site of the encounter, where he saw the bear tracks.
"Then he believed me," Salazar said. "Even the horse was scared. But I was more scared."
She spoke of the time she and her sisters got stuck in the middle of a river they had tried to cross in a cart to get to a dance. A brother came to their rescue.
"He was mad," she said, smiling.
Salazar, a feisty, independent woman in her youth, married Liderato Salazar in 1936, when she was 21. It was an arranged marriage, she said, and he was much older. He died in the 1990s.
After the wedding, she moved to her husband's home in Youngsville, where he was a sheepherder. The community was named after its first postmaster, John Hewitt Young. Beatrice Salazar took on that job at the end of World War II and held it for three decades. In the early years, she operated the post office out of her home. Later, a post office was built in the community.
"I needed a job, and it was a good job," she said, adding she liked her customers.
When she retired, Salazar turned the job over to her stepdaughter, Cleo Jacquez, who later turned it over to her daughter, Amie Martinez.
Still yearning for independence, Salazar wants nothing more than to return to her community, even if death awaits her: "If I die the same day I get there, it's fine with me," she said.
Her best friend died last year at the age of 106, she added, so it seems a fitting age to say goodbye.
Her grandson, Edward Salazar, said she made a similar comment at her birthday celebration last year and the year before that.
Not being able to comfort her in person at Casa Real has been difficult, he said.
"The whole family is going through this, as well as friends and community members who know her," Edward Salazar said. "Before this pandemic, she was getting plenty of visitors."
Now visits are off-limits, and so is the outdoors.
Beatrice Salazar paused during the interview to ask if she could go outside.
She couldn't.
She shrugged.
It was time to return to her room. She bid farewell to her virtual guests in Spanish, offering a glimpse of her resilient spirit, even in tough times: "Amo a todas menos — al diablo!"
I love everyone — except the devil.
