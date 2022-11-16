A Santa Fe civic organization dedicated to preserving history has restored a long-retired steam locomotive that once ferried soldiers to war and later served as a historic artifact for those visiting Salvador Perez Park.

The Old Santa Fe Association will host a bell-ringing ceremony Saturday at the park to christen newly restored locomotive No. 5030, one of only four of its type left in the world. The jet-black machine had fallen into disrepair since 1959 when it found a home outside the park.

“It was really [in] bad shape,” said Adam Fulton Johnson, the association’s executive director. “There was a lot of trash, [and] there was actually a person living in it. The train is a part of history, and we want to protect it, sort of as a landmark.”

Popular in the Community