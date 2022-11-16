Volunteer Adam Johnson on Wednesday paints white trim on the steam locomotive at Salvador Perez Park in preparation for Saturday's christening ceremony. The Old Santa Fe Association volunteers cleaned up the site of the locomotive, which has been on display at the park since 1955, and local company Xtreme Painting put on a fresh coat of rust-resistant paint.
Volunteer Adam Johnson on Wednesday tests out the old bell on the steam locomotive at Salvador Perez Park. Community activist Rick Martinez brought the locomotive's poor condition to the attention of the Old Santa Fe Association, which adopted it and repainted it in October. 'If things ain't taken care of and protected, then they say, "It's time to get rid of it," ' Martinez said. 'This is something we shouldn't get rid of.'
A Santa Fe civic organization dedicated to preserving history has restored a long-retired steam locomotive that once ferried soldiers to war and later served as a historic artifact for those visiting Salvador Perez Park.
The Old Santa Fe Association will host a bell-ringing ceremony Saturday at the park to christen newly restored locomotive No. 5030, one of only four of its type left in the world. The jet-black machine had fallen into disrepair since 1959 when it found a home outside the park.
“It was really [in] bad shape,” said Adam Fulton Johnson, the association’s executive director. “There was a lot of trash, [and] there was actually a person living in it. The train is a part of history, and we want to protect it, sort of as a landmark.”
The 5011 Class locomotives, built by Baldwin in 1944, were designed to haul heavy freight at speeds reaching 70 mph. Only 25 of these steam engines were ever made, with just four left in existence.
Fulton Johnson said the organization decided to adopt and repaint the locomotive in October after community activist Rick Martinez brought its condition to the group’s attention.
“If things ain’t taken care of and protected, then they say, ‘It’s time to get rid of it.’ This is something we shouldn’t get rid of,” Martinez said during an interview.
Martinez said the steam engine is cherished by people in the community and holds fond memories for those who have visited the park. His goal has been to help preserve Santa Fe’s history and the things that make it unique.
About eight years ago, Martinez led efforts to refurbish the iconic red caboose parked in the Santa Fe Railyard near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road.
“Something people always ask me is if I’m a train enthusiast,” Martinez said. “I said, no, I basically just want to make sure that if it’s part of the city, that it’s kept up and enjoyed by many. ... It doesn’t matter if it’s a train or whatever.”
Before the Old Santa Fe Association adopted the train, the city was in charge of maintaining it. Fulton Johnson said workers would paint it occasionally to cover graffiti, but it was never enough to bring it back to its former glory.
After the association got involved, the work went quickly. Fulton Johnson said the city provided about $1,200 for the project, and volunteers did the work, including clearing trash and weeds and setting up a new fence around the 380,300-pound machine. They repaired some of the rust and corroded metal from the train’s boiler before giving it a fresh coat of paint.
Local business Xtreme Painting volunteered to coat the locomotive with a black rust-resistant finish. On Tuesday, Fulton Johnson and Martinez helped finish off the refurbishment by hand-lettering and painting the trim to restore the engine to its original look. The association initially wanted to invite people from the community to help paint the train on Saturday, but Fulton Johnson said the expected 29-degree weather upended those plans.
“It just didn’t work out, but we will certainly have events in the future for volunteers who want to come and help maintain the train,” he said.