Terabetha, front, comforts her owner, Jeffrey Link of Santa Fe, who is medically retired from the Marine Corps, after training Wednesday at Assistance Dogs of the West. “If it wasn’t for her I’d be falling down, crying out, smashing my head into the ground,” he said.
Steven Espinoza, left, works with Topaz while Ari Jontry, a trainer with Assistance Dogs of the West, works with Cedar on Wednesday. “It’s a way to get back into a world with love and kindness,” said Jontry.
Jeffrey Link, medically retired from the Marine Corps, works with his dog Terabetha at Assistance Dogs of the West on Wednesday. The dogs in the program learn to perform basic assistance commands, like delivering keys to someone in a wheelchair or putting their head on a lap to calm someone down.
You can see by the smile on Jeffrey Link’s face that Terabetha is his savior.
While the U.S. Marine veteran may have rescued the loving Siberian husky with forgiving eyes from a life on the streets, she saves his life every moment of every day by letting him know she doesn’t judge him.
Leading her like the military veteran that he is, Link ran his canine partner through a number of cues designed to teach her to be there physically and emotionally for someone in need — a person with disabilities, a child dealing with trauma or a veteran fighting a constant war to forget the horrors of war.
“If it wasn’t for her I’d be falling down, crying out, smashing my head into the ground,” said the 29-year-old as he and Terabetha moved like well-trained commandos through a Warrior Canine Connection training class at the Assistance Dogs of the West facility in Santa Fe.
On the surface the training program, part of a national initiative headquartered in Maryland, teaches veterans how to train service dogs for other veterans.
On a deeper level, it helps reconnect veterans, particularly those struggling with trauma brought on by military or combat experiences, to their families, friends, fellow veterans — and perhaps a long-missing sense of acceptance.
“We want to get integrated back into society,” said Ari Jontry, a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces who serves as a training instructor in the program. “It’s a way to get back into a world with love and kindness.”
Just as the command cues help the dogs navigate their world as service companions, the dogs help their human trainers navigate a society that may suddenly feel unfamiliar and challenging to them, he said.
“I don’t have to talk about the war, I don’t have to talk about my experiences in the Army,” said U.S. Army veteran Steven Espinoza, who was working with an English Labrador retriever named Topaz in the class.
“I can just come in and focus on the dog,” he said, adding the dogs he works with are better therapists than some human ones he has encountered in his post-military years following 18 years of duty, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“It helps me out mentally and internally to know I’m helping out somebody who came back a lot worse than me,” he said of the program.
The national program’s roots go back some 20 years, when social worker Rick Yount, who understood the healing power dogs have in dealing with people undergoing trauma, began looking for a way to help military veterans returning from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.
According to the Warrior Canine Connection website, he initiated the first program in 2008 to “provide a safe, effective, non-pharmaceutical intervention to help treat the symptoms of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury” in California. The following year he was asked to establish a similar program at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Linda Milanesi, executive director of Assistance Dogs of the West, said in an interview her organization once ran a restorative justice program in which military veterans convicted of crimes were trained to be service dog trainers as part of their community service.
When that initiative stopped, her group began integrating the Warrior Canine Connection program instead.
The dogs in the program learn to perform basic assistance commands, like picking up and delivering keys to someone in a wheelchair or putting their head on a lap to calm someone down. They can be trained to give a warning nudge to their human companions to tip them off that a stroke or seizure may be on the way.
As a combat veteran, Jontry said he has learned to see the world through the eyes of his canine companions as they traverse city streets, becoming alert to a dog across the street or a discarded piece of food on the sidewalk. The veterans take cues from the dogs just as the canines take cues from the humans, he said.
In that way, he said, the dogs help veterans feel secure, freeing them from the “monkey mind” sense of doubt that leads them to ask, “Am I safe?”
Jontry said in a few cases, like Link’s, the warrior trainers are working with their own dogs and are thus training them for themselves. Most work with dogs from the assistance dogs program, he said.
Link, who has trouble remembering many details of his life because of the trauma he endured in the military, said he came to Santa Fe from South Carolina specifically to take part in the program.
He said he wasn’t training her, she was training him.
“She’s the boss of the two of us,” he said.
Espinoza gets the bond that occurs between human trainer and canine student.
“I almost feel naked without a dog; it’s almost like a security blanket,” he said as he prepared to mount his motorcycle to leave the facility after class ended.