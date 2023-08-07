You can see by the smile on Jeffrey Link’s face that Terabetha is his savior.

While the U.S. Marine veteran may have rescued the loving Siberian husky with forgiving eyes from a life on the streets, she saves his life every moment of every day by letting him know she doesn’t judge him.

Leading her like the military veteran that he is, Link ran his canine partner through a number of cues designed to teach her to be there physically and emotionally for someone in need — a person with disabilities, a child dealing with trauma or a veteran fighting a constant war to forget the horrors of war.

Steven Espinoza, left, retired from the Army, and Shawn Burchett, medically retired from the Army Reserve, work with their dogs Topaz and Beacon at Assistance Dogs of the West on Wednesday.
Steven Espinoza, left, works with Topaz while Ari Jontry, a trainer with Assistance Dogs of the West, works with Cedar on Wednesday. “It’s a way to get back into a world with love and kindness,” said Jontry.
Terabetha, front, rest as her owner Jeffrey Link of Santa Fe, who is medically retired from the Marine Corps, takes a break from training at Assistance Dogs of the West on Wednesday.

