Question: When a dog loses its teeth, how long does it take to get another? Do dogs have two sets of teeth like humans? - Wendy
Answer: Similar to humans, dogs do have two sets of teeth. Between 3 and 4 weeks of age, their deciduous (baby) incisors erupt. These are exchanged for permanent incisors at 3-5 months. Their deciduous canines erupt at 3 weeks and are exchanged for permanent canines at 4-6 months. Their deciduous pre-molars can erupt any time in the first 2-12 weeks. The permanent pre-molars erupt at 4-6 months. Puppies do not have deciduous molar teeth. They grow permanent molars at 5-7 months. Most dogs will have all of their adult teeth at 6-7 months depending on the breed. - Lily Brown, DVM, cVMA of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.