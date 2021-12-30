An Asian American scientist is suing the contracted firm that operates Sandia National Laboratories, alleging he suffered discrimination and was pushed out of an executive position because of his ethnicity.
In the federal lawsuit, accused two managers of National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC of acting hostile and demeaning toward him — which he contends was clearly different from how they treated his non-Asian colleagues.
Hwang was continually undermined and disrespected, enduring at least one implicit racial slur, and was fired after he submitted a complaint calling for an investigation and corrective measures to address the racial insensitivity, the lawsuit said.
Hwang, a physicist, was director of Sandia’s combustion chemistry and material science center in Livermore, Calif., when the alleged discrimination occurred. He filed the lawsuit last year in Northern California’s federal District Court.
The trouble began after National Technology, a subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., took over the lab’s operations in spring 2017, according to the suit.
“His 28-year career was a sterling reputation,” said Ed Hollington, an Albuquerque attorney representing Hwang. “No problems until this new group came in. It’s disturbing.”
Sandia spokesman Paul Rhien said the lab doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
But he added a general statement saying inclusion and diversity in the workplace are among Sandia’s defining principles, and it takes discrimination of any sort very seriously.
Hwang was born in Macao. His family immigrated to America in 1964, and he became a U.S. citizen in 1973. He went to work for Sandia in 1991.
He alleged in the complaint his supervisor at the lab, Doris Ellis, who has since retired, would berate him openly in meetings in front of his colleagues. She would would act rude, scolding him, cutting him off in the middle of a presentation or snubbing him when it was his turn to present, the complaint said.
During one meeting, the complaint alleged, she accused Hwang of being insubordinate because he resubmitted a project proposal at a lower cost after she had rejected it earlier, saying it was too expensive — something she never did to other directors when they resubmitted proposals.
One time, Ellis expressed her displeasure with how Hwang managed his center by telling him a fish rots from its head, Hollington said. Hwang took that as a racist snipe that called up a stereotype of Asians eating a lot of fish.
Another time in a meeting, she ordered him to lean forward and put his elbows on the table, the lawsuit said, adding she also would criticize him for not speaking up, failing to understand that in some cultures, a person is raised to be thoughtful before saying anything.
Despite his center receiving a glowing review and coming in under budget, Hwang received an unsatisfactory yearly evaluation and was put on a performance improvement plan, according to the suit. He was given 24 hours to draft a plan in part to address new criticisms leveled at him.
Fearing he was set up to be fired, and unable to get a quick answer from human resources on whether he’d lose his benefits if he were terminated, he gave notice that he’d retire in three months, Hollington said.
A few weeks later, he learned he would not lose his benefits after termination. So he rescinded his retirement and submitted the corrective action plan to address the racial insensitivity he endured, Hollington said.
A day later, the attorney added, managers notified him he would not be allowed to return and ended his employment. Hollington called the action retaliation.
Hwang was the only Asian American director at the Livermore site, even though it’s in an area where almost a third of the population is Asian, Hollington said, adding all the directors there now are white.
Hwang ran into trouble because he was perceived as having gone above the accepted level for Asian managers, he said. “There’s a ceiling … because they’re not considered to be good leaders.”
