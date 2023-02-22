Local Marilyn Hart raises her hands up in prayer after receiving ashes on her forehead during the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi’s midday Ash Wednesday service. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season of penitence for many Christians that will end April 9 with Easter.
John Zimmerman holds his 16-month-old son, Max, while receiving ashes at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Zimmermanand his family were visiting from Anchorage, Alaska, and had been admiring the beauty of the Loretto Chapel prior to attending the Ash Wednesday service.
