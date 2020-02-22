As Mayor Alan Webber pursues an initiative to end chronic and veteran homelessness in Santa Fe, a symbol of what he calls the most challenging issue in American cities literally showed up at his doorstep.
It was early January when Tracy Lee, a 62-year-old homeless man, started hanging out at City Hall.
At first, he would spend two to three hours there, often sitting on a pair of wooden benches outside the Mayor's Office with his meager belongings strewn about.
Lee, who occasionally fell asleep on the benches, appeared gaunt, only his bulging eyes and scruffy face visible under blue and yellow blankets.
As the cold winter days dragged on, Lee started to spend more and more time at City Hall, drawing awkward gazes from the public and city employees, some of whom said they felt uncomfortable with his presence.
His odor was also a concern. One morning after a snowstorm, the smell outside Webber's office was particularly bad after Lee took his shoes off.
But no one ever threw him out. City Hall is, after all, a public building. Yet Lee's story, like those of so many other homeless people, doesn't have a happy ending, though many tried to create one.
Eventually, police had to intervene. But for weeks, Lee became a fixture at Webber's doorstep — and a daily reminder for the mayor and others that homelessness is a difficult issue to tackle.
'There's only so much you can do'
When city workers opened the doors in the morning, Lee was usually waiting. When they closed at night, he was usually the last to leave.
Celeste Valentine, an administrative assistant who works in the Mayor's Office, tried to help Lee."I felt bad for him," she said. "You could tell he was cold and hadn’t eaten."
But Lee, like some who are homeless, didn't want any help. In fact, he didn't think he needed it.
"We did contact Life Link," Valentine said, referring to a local organization that helps homeless people and others.
"They came out and met with him twice," she said. "One time they did get him a bed at Pete’s Place [the city's homeless shelter], but he refused it. He said he did not belong there."
Lee clearly struggles with mental health issues. He told people he believed he had a job at the city and owned the Stage Coach Motor Inn, which is now an apartment building.
In a brief conversation last month, Lee was friendly but incoherent.
"I understand some things that other people don't because of my duality," he said.
Lee said he was from the "Midwest, Detroit, New York, Chicago" and that he hung out at City Hall because "that's where the licensing is."
"I love the Burrito Company," he said. "I'm your cousin."
Valentine, who interacted with Lee daily, said she tried in vain to help. She always treated him with respect, calling him "Mr. Lee."
"I had set up for him to go to Fort Marcy [Recreation Complex] to get a shower because I had indicated to him that we were getting some complaints about his hygiene," she said, adding Fire Chief Paul Babcock had agreed to drive him there.
"So, I asked him if he would go take a shower at Fort Marcy. He said he would, so I gave him a bag of essentials that he needed. He grabbed all his stuff, and he said, ‘Tell the fire chief to pick me up at 3.’ The fire chief showed up, and he was nowhere to be found. All the time we offered him something, he would say, ‘Sure, I‘ll take it,’ and then we couldn’t find him. He’d disappear."
Valentine, who wept while describing her interactions with Lee, said she felt a "sense of hopelessness" after her repeated attempts to help him turned futile.
"I felt so bad because I didn’t know what else to do," she said. "You offer and you offer and you can’t force them. They don’t want the help, but you at least try. There’s only so much you can do, and he’s not the only person out there like that, I’m sure."
Police summoned to City Hall
Valentine said Lee initially kept to himself.
"Maybe into the second week is when he started asking people if he could use their cellphones, if they had any change to buy a Coke. But there were times he did have money — I don’t know where he got it from," she said.
In late January, the city removed the two wooden benches from outside the Mayor's Office and put them on the other side of the building, though officials denied moving them because of Lee.
"I think they moved them down the hall to deal with people waiting in lines at Finance," city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said in an email at the time.
But there are rarely, if ever, any lines on the north side of City Hall, which already had benches and chairs.
As Lee got more comfortable at 200 Lincoln Ave., he started walking into offices, taking food from a refrigerator and using a copy machine.
The morning of Jan. 31, Bradley Fluetsch, the city's investment and financial planning officer, found Lee using the copy machine, according to a police report.
"Mr. Fluetsch told me that Mr. Lee had been told numerous times over the past couple of weeks not to use the copier," Santa Fe police Officer Dianna Conklin wrote in her report. "Mr. Fluetsch told him again not to use the copier. Mr. Lee had become upset and began yelling at Mr. Fluetsch."
As Fluetsch walked away, Lee allegedly yelled he was going to kill Fluetsch, according to Conklin's report.
Lee denied threatening anyone and "stated that he was there on legitimate business," though he refused to tell the officer what business he was conducting. Employees at a nearby counter said they weren't helping Lee with anything, the report states.
During an investigation, Conklin discovered Lee had an active warrant for his arrest in Bernalillo County.
The warrant stemmed from a November 2017 incident at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Police were initially called to the College of Fine Arts' Robert Hartung Hall after a man later identified as Lee "was yelling, flailing his arm aggressively, not making sense and asking to see a professor. Lee also had a blanket covering his face," according to a criminal complaint.
Less than 30 minutes later, campus police received a panic alarm from the UNM Center for Advanced Research Computing, a little more than a half-mile away. An employee told police a man matching Lee's description "came into the business, screaming and flailing his arms aggressively, scaring her," a police report states.
The employee asked the man to leave and told police she was "very frightened" and hit the panic button before he walked out. When police caught up with Lee, he continued to behave in an aggressive manner and was issued a notice for criminal trespass.
Lee was then seen trying to get into businesses in the area while "yelling and screaming and flailing his arms in an aggressive manner," according to police, who arrested Lee on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
What happened after Lee got out of jail or what he did for the next two years is unknown.
But at the beginning of this year, he showed up outside Webber's office.
'He wasn't a homeless person'
The mayor holds biweekly meetings with the news media and devoted his Jan. 27 roundtable to discuss the city's "recent steps and strategic alliances to address homelessness."
He never mentioned Lee.
"Last week, I was back in D.C. at the U.S. Conference of Mayors," Webber said at the beginning of that meeting. "Every city that I spoke to, the mayors were all grappling with homelessness, sometimes in numbers that we can’t even begin to understand, with encampments in public parks — literally creating sanctioned encampments and trying to find at least a way to bring people in a space where they can provide some shelter."
No city reported finding a solution, the mayor said.
"I think we’re making some strides," Webber said of Santa Fe's efforts. "I think we have a good set of ideas and relationships, and that’s what we’ll be continuing to pursue. The Built for Zero model, I think, still makes the most sense."
In a nutshell, the initiative brings together different organizations already working to address homelessness, creating more alignment among those groups, and tailors a solution around the specific needs and circumstances of each individual experiencing homelessness, starting with a by-name list, which also humanizes people.
"The whole purpose of a by-name list is to get people’s real names and to stop talking about homeless people and talk about each individual," Webber said. "How long they’ve been in that condition. Maybe a back story about why they are finding themselves without shelter. Maybe finding out if they’ve got a record of serving in the military, which would entitle them to benefits if they had an address. Maybe finding out if they have family.”
Webber, however, in a recent interview didn't want to talk about the homeless man who showed up at his doorstep by Lee's name, saying he wanted to respect the man's privacy.
"Having him here, I think it was a demonstration of some of the really hard parts of solving individual homeless issues," he said, adding the city is on the right track nonetheless and that efforts by Valentine, his administrative assistant, as well as service providers summoned to help Lee are exactly what needs to happen.
"That’s what the whole Built for Zero initiative does," he said. "It stops talking about the homeless as a nameless and faceless group and looks at each individual and each person’s needs or each person’s story."
Amid the challenges of homelessness, there is one bright spot in Santa Fe: The number of military veterans without a place to live has dropped significantly in recent years, officials have said. The city has been considered "functional zero" since 2017. That means it has consistently been able to provide housing to any homeless veteran within 90 days.
Webber said the homeless man who became a fixture at City Hall served as a "very clear example" of what Santa Fe has to do to serve every homeless person.
"And that it is to treat them as an individual and to treat them with respect and to give them an opportunity to give them help if they want it," he said.
But in Lee's case, he didn't want help — didn't think he needed it. Webber said people who work in social services "would say that is the world they live in."
"It’s not like this one individual is more or less challenging than anybody," he said. "Everybody’s story is their story, and you have to meet people where they are and you have to accept people where they are and you have to try to bring help to them when they’re ready to receive it. … I think that’s what Built for Zero enables. You really do build over a period of time relationships with people who have for a long time had difficulty with relationships other than with other homeless people perhaps in the homeless community."
Though the city wasn't able to get Lee the help he needed, Webber was optimistic.
"That doesn't mean it was a failure," he said. "It indicates that everybody is different, and homeless people are no different than you or me."
Valentine, whom the mayor credited for working so hard to try to help Lee, said she wonders where he is and if he's safe. According to court documents, Lee was released on his own recognizance four days after his arrest. He hasn't returned to City Hall since then.
Asked how often she thinks about Lee, Valentine said every day.
"He was a person to me," she said, crying. "He wasn’t a homeless person."
