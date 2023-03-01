Amber Gurule took the stand Wednesday in a Santa Fe courtroom, speaking about the final months in the life of her husband, local radio disc jockey Pete Gurule. 

The couple were living separately and her husband began self-medicating amid the coronavirus pandemic with alcohol and other substances, according to Amber Gurule's testimony. She said she filed for divorce in December 2020; a month later, 40-year-old Pete Gurule, a father of two, was dead.

Police, prosecutors and even a defense attorney say Edwin Anaya, 35, shot and killed Pete Gurule in the early morning hours of Jan. 18, 2021, at Gurule's home on Rancho Siringo Road in the midtown area. Anaya, whose trial on a charge of second-degree murder began Wednesday in state District Court, says he shot Gurule in self-defense after the well-known KSFR DJ sexually assaulted and battered him.