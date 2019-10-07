Get out the winter clothing.
Bring hanging plants inside.
And don’t let Rover sleep outside Thursday or Friday night.
Jack Frost is coming to Northern New Mexico, including Santa Fe, with low temperatures likely to drop into the mid-20s, well below freezing.
“We are looking at a significant cool down,” said meteorologist Kerry Jones of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Weather officials said a cold front is moving from the west toward New Mexico and may bring a touch of rain to the region Tuesday but is more likely to bring cold and light snow to the state’s north by Thursday.
“Initially that front will impact the northwest third of the state on Thursday,” Jones said. “Daytime highs there will be lucky to get close to 50.”
The system will hit Santa Fe sometime Thursday afternoon, Jones said. Things will stay cold Friday — in the low 50s — and then warm up some Saturday and Sunday, to the high 50s and low 60s. The beginning of next week looks “quiet” in terms of potential storm fronts, Jones said.
But this week’s storm front likely will bring serious snowfall to parts of Colorado and the Interstate 25 corridor north of Raton, making travel conditions questionable.
“We haven’t had any significant snow in our area yet [this season] but I wouldn’t be surprised if the high peaks around Raton Pass get dusted with some snow,” Jones said.
Looking ahead, Jones said the coming winter’s potential for bringing snow is “tilting toward a slightly above-average precipitation” during December, January and February. But, he added, “Some of our biggest storms in the past season occurred in the spring months — March, April and May.”
For the first storm of the year, it will be a good time to bring in hanging plants or cover those outside with some sort of insulation blanket, said Lynn Payne, owner of Payne’s Nurseries in Santa Fe.
“The weathermen are not always 100 percent accurate, but those kind of temperatures get our attention and if there are house plants that you put out for the summer, bring them indoors or into the garage,” he said.
But don’t give up on those plants yet, he said. If things turn warm again they can last through the end of October.
“Killing frosts don’t usually come until the end of October, so you could enjoy them for a couple of weeks before that,” he said.
And don’t forget those pets.
“The rule is, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets,” said Murad Kirdar, spokesman for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society. “Bring them indoors, especially when it’s below freezing.”