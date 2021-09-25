With just six weeks remaining in the race for mayor, Santa Fe City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler is doubling down on local roots and her extensive government experience as she seeks to oust incumbent Alan Webber.
Whether she has enough time, money or voting record to fully outline her campaign remains to be seen.
Facing a significant fundraising disadvantage, plus a campaign landscape complicated by the pandemic and a third candidate in the race, the first-term city councilor is still working to define what she’ll do as mayor, though she’s been effective at highlighting what she says are Webber’s missteps in his 3½ years in office.
Undeterred by the financial disparity, or even the notion her platform isn’t well understood by many Santa Fe voters, Vigil Coppler says she remains confident as the race enters its final stretch.
“People who have lived here with me, and have stood side by side with me, as friends, acquaintances, as bosses and as employees, they know me and they know what I stand for,” she said. “I have had a public persona here in Santa Fe; they know my work.”
Shortly after announcing her bid for mayor on March 28, Vigil Coppler suggested her campaign would ramp up shortly after Labor Day. Now that the holiday has come and gone, her schedule is packed — squeezing in meet-and-greets with voters and donors between her responsibilities as a city councilor.
She said she intends to ramp up her advertising in the coming weeks, including mailers, flyers and social media videos.
Her efforts likely will be far more modest than those of Webber, who last week reported about $360,000 in contributions compared to Vigil Coppler’s $112,000. Just what those advertisements will say could become increasingly important in a campaign that until recently had played out in ethics complaints.
Vigil Coppler said she’s tried to run a positive effort, noting that of the three ethics complaints filed so far, none was launched by her.
The first came from candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson, who alleged Webber was using taxpayer dollars to advertise his campaign by using a campaign email to advertise his appearance at a city-sponsored spray-down event during the summer. The complaint was dismissed after the city’s Ethics and Campaign Review Board ruled Martinez Johnson failed to provide a specific violation on which to base her complaint.
Another came from Webber against the Hispanic fraternal group Union Protectíva de Santa Fé and two local veterans groups, alleging the groups were engaging in illicit electioneering on behalf of Vigil Coppler by failing to register as political action committees. The complaint was announced by Webber’s campaign in an email with the headline “Trump/MAGAOperatives illegally interfere in Mayoral election to support Vigil Coppler.”
That complaint also was tossed by the ethics board.
Webber complained in an interview Thursday that Vigil Coppler has failed to disavow the support of those listed in his complaint.
The groups paid for a newspaper ad that called Webber a “marxist” who is trying to divide Santa Fe. They also circulated social media posts that mocked CHART, a city-led effort to address concerns about art, monuments and history. Some of those posts have been found on yard signs around the city.
“There is an old New Mexico saying: ‘Show me who you ride with and I will tell you who you are,’ ” Webber said. “In this case, that goes to who is on your team. Who are you embracing? It’s the facts, it’s not just accusations. It’s actual facts.”
For her part, Vigil Coppler said she is not tied to Union Protectíva, suggesting Webber’s complaints are acts of desperation.
“Those aren’t my values,” Vigil Coppler said. “He is grasping. He is throwing things out and seeing if it sticks.”
The third complaint, which hasn’t been heard, was filed by Union Protectíva and accuses the mayor of bullying, campaign finance violations and “general abuses of power.”
But if the first months of the campaign have seemed relatively tame, they seem close to heating up.
A recent flyer circulated by Webber’s campaign takes a swing at Vigil Coppler’s “no” vote on a citywide mask mandate. During the City Council meeting in which the matter was discussed, she emphasized her displeasure with a vocal “absolutely not,” as she voted.
Webber’s flyer offers this brass-knuckled assessment: “We can’t trust JoAnne Vigil Coppler to be mayor. Wrong on masks. Wrong on Santa Fe.”
In an interview, Vigil Coppler said her vote was not a vote against masks, but instead a vote against an unenforceable rule.
“What I am against is creating laws and regulations that are unenforceable,” she said. “Portions of the resolution was enforceable; much wasn’t.”
Tensions between the campaigns also rose during an online forum earlier this month hosted by the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
After close to an hour of what amounted to rather tame and routine discussion about the fate of the city, Vigil Coppler alleged Webber told police to stand down as protesters pulled the Soldiers’ Monument from its base on the Plaza in October.
Webber vigorously denied the accusation, alleging the councilor was trafficking in falsehoods — city and police officials at the time of the obelisk’s destruction said it was police who determined how to handle the protest on Indigenous Peoples Day. In a city news release the following day, Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla said no such order was issued by the mayor.
During the forum, Vigil Coppler said she received her information from a source within the police department and later defended her statement, adding the only individual who could clarify the record was the officer who gave her the information. But she said she felt the claim was relevant to the election.
She disagreed that floating unverified information during a campaign event amounted to negative campaigning.
“The bigger question was should that [order to stand down] be done at all? Regardless of who made the decision,” she said. “My opinion and those of those seasoned officers with a great deal of experience … they disagree. That is not good police work. When you see your prized Plaza being demolished and you tell the police to go ahead and demolish it, that is not good leadership.”
Webber adamantly disputed Vigil Coppler’s allegation.
“I don’t think there are any factual evidence,” he said in an interview. “All the statements and the public record of communications on that day disprove that assertion. I think part of what ranked-choice voting does is give people a chance to compare records — voting records and accomplishments — and I think that is what people are going to look at in this election.”
Vigil Coppler, who operates her own real estate firm after a career spent largely in government and the court system, contends she will be a better manager of the city’s finances than Webber, though she voted for the mayor’s 2022 fiscal year budget.
She contends the city doesn’t have the proper management to oversee implementation of a more service-oriented budget and promised to focus on “hiring the best, most qualified candidates.”
“We may have some of those in place right now,” she said. “But that is key, if you can’t manage your way out of a paper bag, you are not going to be effective and guide your employees to a better quality of life.”
Webber said at the candidate forum he would “stand by his budget,” which he called one of the most progressive in Santa Fe history for taking care of basic city services, citing $3 million in funding to fix potholes and cracked streets, more than $1 million for park improvements, and additional funding to help train and retain police and firefighters, as well as pay raises for city employees.
He also lauded his administration’s efforts to quell the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Fe, especially among its vulnerable homeless population. He touts the city’s disbursal of federal COVID-19 support funds, though Vigil Coppler contended that was a City Council effort.
But while Vigil Coppler is quick to launch criticisms of Webber’s record, Martinez Johnson, the third candidate in the race, notes any issue that Vigil Coppler believes has plagued the city under Webber’s administration also happened while she was a councilor.
In response, Vigil Coppler said she’s “not in charge — yet.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.