ALBUQUERQUE

Bryce Risley is putting everything he has into documenting and preserving the world-famous culture of Albuquerque ballooning that captivated him as a child.

Risley holds a double master’s degree in marine science, but since returning to his home state after graduate school, he’s switched his obsession from creatures that live in the water to humans who feel at home in the air.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

