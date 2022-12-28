Bureau of Labor Statistics wages per New Mexico county

A chart showing the counties’ average weekly wages in New Mexico for the second quarter of 2022. The state’s average wage was $987 in the second quarter of 2021 and $1,040 in the second quarter of 2022.

U.S. Bureau of

Labor Statistics

On Jan. 1, two years of minimum wage increases in New Mexico will come to an end, leaving the state with the 14th-highest minimum wage in the nation.

The Minimum Wage Act of 2019 has incrementally taken the state from $7.50 to $9 to $10.50 to $11.50 since 2020, with the increases topping off at $12 next week.

Some Democrats say $12 is not enough in today’s economy and plan to push legislation during the 2023 session to raise the minimum wage a few dollars more.

