A man was arrested after stabbing as many as 11 people during a spree Sunday, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.
The stabbings occurred at seven locations throughout the Albuquerque area, Gallegos stated in a news release. Seven people were hospitalized, two in critical condition, Gallegos said. Some were treated and released, he added.
Gallegos said additional details, including the suspect's identity, will be released once a judge signs a warrant.
Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Albuquerque police at 505-242-COPS.
