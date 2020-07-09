Presidential elections usually aren't lost in the sticky heat of summer. This could be the first since 1968.
Summer is supposed to be the season for boring, scripted national political conventions.
But America's loosest cannon, President Donald Trump, is poised to star in the most chaotic and downright dangerous convention since the Democratic debacle of 52 years ago.
In a pout, Trump yanked the Republican convention from Charlotte, N.C., and moved it to what's become a hotter spot for the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jacksonville, Fla.
Trump wants a packed house for his renomination in late August. North Carolina's government was fearful. Infections from the virus could escalate if all 19,000 seats in Charlotte's arena were filled.
Jacksonville, a sweltering place in August, promised to welcome the Republicans as it would any influx of conventioneers with money to spend.
Jacksonville also is the biggest city in Florida, a swing state whose governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, has taken a carefree approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
Floridians testing positive for the disease topped 16 percent this week. Their state is an epicenter of the national surge in infections, though DeSantis claimed cases had stabilized. He's an acolyte of Trump, spinning bad numbers into glowing sound bites.
Trump won Florida in 2016. By most calculations, he needs the state's 29 electoral votes to be reelected in November.
He wants the convention in Jacksonville's 15,000-seat arena to be a television spectacle. The risk for him is that might happen.
If large numbers of conventioneers get sick and carry the virus home, Trump won't get a bump in the polls. He'll get more flak for again underestimating the disease.
If noticeable numbers of worried delegates sit out his acceptance speech, the convention will make the sort of news that Trump dreads. His night of glory will be overtaken by delegates deserting him.
Trump's convention could become the biggest mess since the Democrats self-destructed in Chicago in 1968.
The sitting Democratic president, Lyndon Johnson, had declined to run again, driven from office by protests against the Vietnam War.
Then assassins murdered civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of New York. Kennedy was a leading Democratic contender for the presidency.
A scrum for the party's nomination followed. Anger and paranoia infected the Democratic convention.
Yippies and other protesters assembled in a couple of Chicago parks amid wild stories that they would inject LSD in the city's water supply and cause other mayhem.
Chicago's Democratic mayor, Richard J. Daley, sent his police force after the protesters once park curfews lapsed.
Peace officers would have defused the situation, maybe by letting the protesters stew in the parks until they decided to call it a night. Daley's approach escalated a standoff to violence. Many called it a police riot.
With tear gas and batons, police went about their business with gusto. Violence would later spill into streets outside the convention hall.
The bleeding or bandaged heads of protesters and innocent bystanders received as much air time as most of the speeches inside the building.
Sen. Abe Ribicoff of Connecticut criticized Daley in public. The mayor fired back, and some said it was with a foul tongue.
The Democratic presidential nominee, Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota, left the convention on a low ebb. He didn't hit his stride until late in the campaign. By then it was too late.
For the first and only time in history, the Democratic National Convention brought about the election of a Republican.
Richard Nixon defeated Humphrey. Nixon went on to win a second term, then resign in disgrace after the Watergate scandal.
Had Humphrey left Chicago after a unified, orderly convention, he might have become president. Nixon rose on Daley's shoulders.
Since 1968, the political conventions of both parties have been dull. That's what the candidates and their handlers wanted.
Whether the setting was Miami Beach or New York City, Cleveland or Philadelphia, the outcome was never in doubt.
The nomination was locked up. The show was choreographed.
If the speeches weren't a national cure for insomnia, the candidate could expect a bounce in popularity from the convention.
Democrats next month are scheduled to gather in Milwaukee for their convention. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee.
Unlike Trump, Biden wears a mask for public events. Biden will headline a convention that won't be risky, not in its choreography and not in its seating arrangements.
For Biden, keeping his supporters healthy will be more important than having them cheek by jowl inside an arena.
Trump was dejected recently by empty seats for a rally in Tulsa, Okla. If he mishandles the national convention, he will leave another empty chair — this one in the White House.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.