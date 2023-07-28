At Fire Station No. 5, firefighter Ryan Campion was moving from firetruck to firetruck, preparing communication radios in the vehicles for a frequency switch.

The goal, he said, is to get first responders within Santa Fe’s fire and police departments on the same statewide channel — known as the Statewide Digital Trunked Radio Communications System — so they can connect with one another and with other state and local agencies to coordinate response efforts.

“If we have a large-scale event or emergency, we can move faster, more efficiently,” he said in between checking the radios on the trucks parked in the station off Siler Road.

