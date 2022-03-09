Lauren Taylor tapped her tennis shoe-clad feet nervously on the floor Wednesday morning as she prepared for a coronavirus shot.
Lauren, soon to be 13, reached over and grabbed her 15-year-old sister Morgan’s hand for assurance. A minute before, Morgan received her booster shot with characteristic fearlessness. After all, she wore her father’s Iron Maiden T-shirt.
Into Lauren’s shoulder went the needle, out came the needle, and her trepidation evaporated. “It felt like just a little pinch,” she said.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday would be its last day of sticking it to people. That is, the vaccination event at the specialty clinic east of the hospital was the last coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled by the Santa Fe health system while the pandemic cools off.
The state Department of Health will continue organizing clinics, however. While its four statewide mobile clinics with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are scheduled to end over the weekend, the state health agency keeps working at administering the vaccinations.
“We continue to prioritize vaccines and boosters, encourage everyone to stay up to date with their vaccinations, and will continue to host events,” Health Department spokeswoman Katy Diffendorfer wrote in an email.
As of March 7, New Mexico tied for 13th with Colorado among states in percentage of people ages 18 to 64 who are fully vaccinated. New Mexico is at 77 percent, according to the New York Times’ vaccination tracker.
Thirty-eight people signed up for the Christus event Wednesday morning. They were a blend of children and senior citizens.
“Pick an arm,” retired Dr. Raphael Shapiro said to Faye Wolf, 73. The shot took a second.
“No big deal,” Wolf said. She recalled enduring painful penicillin injections as a kid. “I used to hide under the bed and they had to pull me out.”
Shapiro and registered nurse Satya Kaur Khalsa administered the injections in separate rooms of the Christus clinic. One woman recognized Khalsa from prior jabs, and she and her husband greeted her as a nurse who doesn’t bring the pain.
“I’ve given them a shot or two,” said Khalsa, 67, who has spent 31 years with Christus. She said she takes pride in putting her patients at ease.
“I like giving shots,” she said.
Shapiro, 73, a surgeon, said he didn’t give a lot of shots in his career. But he and close to 30 other retired physicians began volunteering to help in the vaccination effort when the pandemic began.
“I’ve got to do something,” he said. “Can’t just sit back and watch.” Since retiring as a Christus surgeon 10 years ago, he has gone on surgical missions in Ethiopia, Honduras, Guatemala, Nepal and the Philippines.
He delivered a shot to 71-year-old Angelina Vera, who gave him an excellent evaluation. “Wow, that was fast,” she said.
Shapiro said he has given 1,000 to 2,000 shots in the coronavirus volunteer effort. “I’m gettin’ good at this,” he bragged.
