BLOOMFIELD — Leaning against the wall in a corner of Geneva Griego’s white-paneled living room is a bag of coal. Like many people who live in the Farmington area, part of the coal-rich Four Corners region, her family relies on a mixture of coal and wood to heat their home.
For almost 50 years, coal has fueled not only homes in this region but much of its economy. And the Griego family’s fortunes have been intertwined with coal almost from the beginning. Geneva Griego's mother and father worked at the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow, about 30 miles west of here, in the 1970s and ’80s. Today, Geneva and her cousin work there.
Her job can be stressful: as power production planner, she’s responsible for safely powering down the plant for maintenance. But she likes the challenge, she says, and the pay is good — in the $70,000 to $115,000 range, well above the state’s median household income of $47,169.
Soon, Griego and the community will have to learn to live without the plant. Within two years, the San Juan Generating Station and the coal mine that supplies it will close, and Griego, along with 449 other workers, will lose their jobs.
A few years ago, Public Service Company of New Mexico, the plant’s majority owner and the state’s biggest electric utility, announced that the plant — New Mexico’s largest and at one time its most polluting — would be closed in 2022, as a consequence of high costs, falling renewables prices and the utility’s new commitment to convert to cleaner energy sources. The mine will close next year.
The closings are part of a larger power switch. Last year, amid a nationwide decline in the coal industry — as solar and wind became cheaper than coal and as public concern about climate change increased — New Mexico lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham cemented the state’s transition away from coal.
A landmark 2019 bill called the Energy Transition Act set one of the nation’s most aggressive renewable energy targets: Utilities like PNM must switch to 100 percent “zero-carbon” power sources like solar and wind by 2045; rural electric co-ops have until 2050 to decarbonize.
These mandates are the centerpiece of Lujan Grisham’s effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
To help smooth the economic turbulence from the resulting loss of jobs and tax revenue, the act established a $40 million “just transition” fund, including $20 million for severance pay and worker retraining and $20 million to help Farmington diversify its economy.
Supporters have lauded the plan as a way to cut carbon pollution in the one of the nation’s fastest-warming state and capitalize on New Mexico’s abundant solar and wind resources without leaving displaced workers in the lurch.
But for Griego and many others here, the change represents professional and personal upheaval.
Workers worry that even with the retraining and severance assistance, they won’t find jobs that pay as well; many positions in the solar industry, for example, pay about half as much.
Local officials — already smarting from the decline of the region’s natural gas industry and the recent departure of two major employers, ConocoPhillips and WPX Energy — fear another wave of population attrition and lost tax revenues as plant and mine workers leave to find work.
Some locals have pinned their hopes on a controversial proposal by startup Enchant Energy that would keep the plant open by capturing most of its carbon dioxide before the gas leaves the stacks and selling it to oil and gas companies, which use the CO2 to force more oil out of old wells.
Community at a crossroads
When the San Juan Generating Station closes, it will become one of hundreds across the country to shutter. Coal, once one of the nation’s cheapest and most reliable energy sources, can no longer compete with solar, wind and natural gas, despite attempts by the Trump administration to buoy the industry. From 2010 through the first quarter of 2019, power companies have closed than 546 coal-fired power units nationwide, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Until PNM shut down two of its four units in 2017, the San Juan plant was one of the country’s biggest polluters.
After shuttering the two towers, emissions from the electricity sector fell 26 percent and helped the state achieve a 5 percent drop in greenhouse gas emissions overall. The region’s air quality markedly improved.
Idling the rest of the plant is crucial to the state’s efforts to tamp down emissions and will further clear the air. The health benefits are substantial. The closing of 334 coal-fired U.S. plants between 2005 and 2016 caused a reduction in air pollution that was projected to save 26,610 lives, according to a recent study by University of California-San Diego researcher Jennifer A. Burney.
A view of the future
On a windy mesa on the northwest side of Farmington, Mike Eisenfeld of the San Juan Citizens Alliance, a local environmental group, waves at a trio of landmarks in the distance. There's the San Juan Generating Station on the right and on the left, about a dozen miles away, and the Four Corners Power Plant, which PNM will abandon in 2031. Between them, rising from the high desert plain like a jagged crimson sun, is Shiprock pinnacle, the remnant of an old volcano that is sacred to the Navajo people.
“This area out here is perfect for solar,” he says. Northwestern New Mexico is one of the sunniest spots in the Southwest, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s solar map. The 18,000-acre mine site alone could support more than 2,000 megawatts of solar power, estimates Kelly O’Donnell, a University of New Mexico economist — enough to power about 1 million homes.
Even with the pain that comes with closing the plant and mine, embracing the transition is Farmington’s best bet, he adds. “Fossil fuels are not coming back.”
The area’s potential for renewables seems unlikely to be fully realized any time soon, however. While the ETA directs that up to 450 megawatts of replacement power be built in San Juan County to offset the lost tax revenues caused by the plant’s closure, it does not explicitly require that all the replacement power come from renewables.
Ron Darnell, PNM’s senior vice president for public policy, says using 100 percent renewables is unfeasible because the large-scale battery needed to store renewable power for times of no sun or wind is not yet cost-effective. Instead, PNM’s proposal calls for 350 megawatts of solar, 140 megawatts of wind, and 280 megawatts of natural gas, along with 130 megawatts of battery storage. The proposal is being evaluated by the state’s Public Regulation Commission, which will decide whether to approve PNM’s plans.
But the utility underestimates how quickly renewable power storage technologies are advancing, Eisenfeld and others say. Other utilities are already embracing a solar-battery combo, which links solar plants with large-scale storage to keep power flowing 24/7.
For many local officials, the debate isn't about one type of power over another, it's about keeping the economy afloat.
None of the replacement power projects will generate enough jobs or tax revenues to replace what will be lost, says San Juan County Manager Mike Stark. The area already lost 10 percent of its tax base in 2019, after the shuttering of another coal-fired power plant in the region, the Navajo Generating Station, he adds.
'It won’t be without pain'
Architects of the ETA say this shift from coal simply has to happen. Carbon pollution makes up 61 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the New Mexico Climate Strategy, issued in 2019. If emissions continue unabated, average temperatures in New Mexico could rise up to 14 degrees by 2100, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That means more drought, water scarcity, wildfires and heat stress on plants, wildlife and people.
Many workers doubt that the retraining and transition funding will help much. Derek Rawson, an engineer at the mine who has lived in Farmington for 24 years, says he and his wife and four kids will likely look for opportunities elsewhere when the mine closes. Given that getting a technical degree costs about $24,000, the $8,000 in retraining funding per mine employee "isn’t going to go very far,” he says.
Griego, for one, has already gone back to school, taking online courses. But even as she prepares for a future without the plant, she harbors hope that it will stay open.
"I don't think some people understand what the impact would be, because it doesn't affect them,” she said.
Searchlight New Mexico is a nonprofit investigative news organization reporting in New Mexico.
