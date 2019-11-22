Susie Herman of Santa Fe browses the jewelry of Federico Jimenez during the International Folk Art Market Center’s annual holiday sale Friday. Saturday is the final day of the sale. The IFAM Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
