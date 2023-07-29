Robert Hake takes a close look at the bultos on display in artist James Cordova's booth during the Traditional Spanish Market and Contemporary Hispanic Market on Saturday in downtown Santa Fe. "There are no words," Hake said, shaking his head at the fine craftsmanship.
Art enthusiasts peruse the tinwork of Cleo Romero during the Traditional Spanish and Contemporary Hispanic markets on Saturday in downtown Santa Fe. The streets were filled with people visiting the booths.
Robert Hake takes a close look at the bultos on display in artist James Cordova's booth during the Traditional Spanish Market and Contemporary Hispanic Market on Saturday in downtown Santa Fe. "There are no words," Hake said, shaking his head at the fine craftsmanship.
Art enthusiasts peruse the tinwork of Cleo Romero during the Traditional Spanish and Contemporary Hispanic markets on Saturday in downtown Santa Fe. The streets were filled with people visiting the booths.
In its early years in the 1980s, the Contemporary Hispanic Market consisted of 11 artists set up in the courtyard at the Palace of the Governors.
Over the years, it has grown to occupy a lion's share of Lincoln Avenue, from Palace Avenue to South Federal Place.
This year the market, which takes place Saturday and Sunday alongside the older Traditional Spanish Market, features 126 artists.
The Contemporary Hispanic Market is a great place for collectors and visitors to see work that is strongly influenced by Spanish traditions — such as tinwork, retablos and woodcarving — yet "unconstrained and fully expansive" in artistic forms, said market President Ramona Vigil-Eastwood.
"We have a jury process every year," Vigil-Eastwood said. "We get new artists in here so we can keep our market fresh."
Tattoo artist Anthony Montoya of Albuquerque, who won the contemporary market's Award of Excellence on Saturday, was selling his art at the market for the first time. His works included wood burning on basswood and ballpoint pen drawings on doilies. His subjects include religious figures, influenced by the retablos and woodcarvings of his grandfather.
"I've always seen it in my life, so it's definitely inspired me to do something similar," Montoya said. "I love the permanence of ballpoint pen and wood burning — you get one shot at it, and it's very in the moment."
Vigil-Eastwood said collectors show up early Saturday morning each year, hunting for new artists as well as new works from artists they know and love. By early afternoon Saturday, Montoya only had two works left at his booth.
Other artists have come to the Contemporary Hispanic Market for decades.
Cynthia Cook has had a booth at the market for 34 years, with the exception of the two years the event was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her display Saturday included mixed media collages and other works that featured reused food cans, as well as garlands made of bullet casings she found in various locations with "informal shooting ranges" in New Mexico.
There's a theory, Cook said, that traditional Hispanic tinwork in New Mexico evolved as a craft from work that was originally completed with food cans tossed off trains by soldiers crossing the state. She creates large frames, earrings and other items using a repoussé technique on such cans she finds herself.
"When I read that in high school that it was food cans that originally started the interested in tinwork, I just kind of skipped the tin part and went right to the can," Cook said.
Her proclivity for using food cans as an art medium also comes from a desire to reuse, as well as an aversion to "conspicuous consumption," she said.
"I always got really excited by saving things and by being resourceful with what you have," she said.
Artist Brandon Maldonado, who returned to the market for the first time since 2008, felt he could reach a different audience for his retablos and interact with the public more than he could selling his work in galleries.
Maldonado said his works have, for the last several years, been inspired by famous painters like Pablo Picasso as well as New Mexican santeros Antonio Molleno and José Rafael Aragón.
"I'm a fan of art," Maldonado said, "but I can't afford a Picasso — I can't even afford [Molleno's and Aragón's] work — so I have to make my own."
Across Lincoln Avenue from Maldonado's booth, artist John Paul Granillo was selling his paintings, which included oil paintings, acrylics and mixed media featuring contemporary subjects "interwoven with traditional," he said.
Granillo's works feature traditional images from his culture, such as the stripes of a serape, along with contemporary elements like spray-painted designs and street art.
"The contemporary artists aren't always well-known artists," Granillo said. "They're people from the community, but they're not in these galleries out here. The market is one place where they do get a voice and they get a chance to create revenue."