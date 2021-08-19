Big things come in threes.
The traditional, decades-old Indian Market on the Plaza kicks off Saturday morning, as does the offshoot Free Indian Market in Federal Park, which is in its third year.
Joining the big market weekend this year is the brand new Pathways Native Arts Festival, which opens Friday at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino north of Santa Fe. Even in a time of coronavirus, masks and concern about public health, at least some are saying the more the merrier.
“I think the three markets can generate a huge amount of interest to bring people into the city,” said Tourism Santa Fe Director Randy Randall. “I think it’s going to be a very strong draw.”
Though Santa Fe for decades was a one-market town for Indian Market weekend, organizers of the three events played down any sense of competition between them, calling the weekend a much-needed opportunity to promote Native arts.
“I just want to bless the other markets, bless their artists, hope they get good sales,” said Kim Peone, executive director of the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts, which oversees the traditional Indian Market, which started in the early 1920s.
Peone, the first Native woman to hold the position in the organization’s history, was hired in the spring of 2020, shortly after the coronavirus led the state to shut down businesses, nonprofits and other entities. This will be her first chance to experience the market “as a true art form, live” following a virtual market in 2020. She said more than 600 artists are scheduled to take part this weekend.
This year marks the first time Indian Market will be a ticketed and fenced event. Masks are encouraged, but not required, for both artists and shoppers, Peone said.
For Acoma Pueblo potter Melvin Juanico, this year’s live event is doubly special — his 58th birthday is Sunday. He and his wife, Marietta Juanico, have been showing at the traditional Indian Market for years.
After a year and a half of the pandemic, he and his wife are ready to “meet new people and friends from the past. This is the highlight of the year for us.”
Speaking by phone Thursday, Juanico said they enjoy having regular clients, potential buyers and passersby stop to ask them about their collaborative efforts in making art. He said those people ask, “People appreciate learning that,” he said of his explanations, “and nine out of 10 times, we’ll make a sale of it.”
He and his wife will wear protective masks and use hand sanitizer during the market because of the still-potent COVID-19 threat.
Meanwhile, Free Indian Market has about 540 Native artists lined up, said event organizer Gregory Schaaf. Many once took part in Indian Market until a few years ago, when event organizers implemented a higher-tech application process and did away with a decades-old policy that ensured admission of some longtime artists.
The market, which is free, is an effort to reclaim some of the energy of Indian Market events from days of old, he said. He said tribal elders involved in the show “wanted to make the show feel like the good old days, when it was like a great family reunion — when collectors and artists came together and embraced one another and were happy to see each other, and people would come from all over the world to specifically see this grandma or that grandpa and buy something from them.”
Most of the artists come from the Southwest, he said, ranging in age from 12 to 93. Unlike Indian Market, which is a juried event with prizes, Free Indian Market has no competition element.
San Ildefenso Pueblo potter Barbara Gonzales, who will take part in the free market, said she will be unveiling her new children’s book, Shaped By Her Hands, about her great-grandmother, famed potter Maria Martinez. The book was co-authored with Anna Harber Freeman and features illustrations by Aphelandra.
Gonzales recalled taking part in traditional Indian Market for years with Martinez and other family members. While she still works primarily in traditional pottery techniques taught to her by elders, she said the free market “is not as restrictive” in terms of allowing contemporary artwork and methods.
As a market artist, she said she appreciates the events allow artists “to gain insight into people who do appreciate Native American art.” She said she never counts up how many pieces she brings to any market because it’s the quality, not the quantity, that matters.
Plus, she said, “You might break one going out the door.”
Schaaf said participating artists are required to wear masks, and many plan to wear their vaccination cards around their necks, like pieces of jewelry, to set an example. The free event will include drummers and a contemporary fashion show, he said.
Meanwhile, the Pathways Native Arts Festival will showcase about 300 artists in its first-ever event, which will run Friday through Sunday at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino.
Karl Duncan, executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center at Pojoaque Pueblo, which is hosting the market, described the work on display as “a mix of traditional arts — pottery and beadwork and Native jewelry. But also contemporary art, with people painting on skateboards or working with digital photos, mixed media, clothing.”
Masks are required for both artists and patrons at the free event, he said.
Cougar Vigil of the Jicarilla Apache nation said he will be showing some of his contemporary work, such as solar prints and silkscreening pieces, at the Pathways market.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s the first thing I’ve done since everything shut down because of the pandemic. I’m excited to see people I haven’t seen in a while.”
He said while he is fully vaccinated, he is aware some people and artists are concerned about showing up for such huge public gatherings.
He said that since few artists have a “retirement account,” he hopes people will show up and keep in mind the impact the pandemic had — physically, artistically and financially — on Native artists over the past 18 months.
“The pandemic exposed some vulnerabilities, economically, with Native people,” he said. “I hope buyers buy.”
