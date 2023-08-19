As a kid, Sophie Tenorio Benally resented having to drill and cut turquoise after she finished her chores.

Looking back, she said, “My dad was getting me ready for life.”

The Santo Domingo Pueblo jeweler, who showed her work Saturday at the Free Indian Market in Federal Park, said the work she once resented is a joy now. “I get up early just to work on it. … It makes me want to teach my grandkids.”

081923 jw indian mkt 3.jpg

Crowds line San Francisco Street in front of the cathedral Saturday during the  Santa Fe Indian Market.
081923 jw indian mkt 4.jpg

Kaiyana Medina, 5, uses a mini-fan to cool her grandfather, pottery artist Marcellus Medina of Zia Pueblo, on Saturday during the Free Indian Market.
081923 jw indian mkt 6.jpg

Gloria Begay gives a weaving demonstration Saturday during the 101st annual Santa Fe Indian Market.
081923 jw indian mkt 2.jpg

Ivy Baca, 7, and Ky Lovato, 2, collapse in the shade as they wait for the rest of the family to finish shopping Saturday during the Free Indian Market.

Recommended for you