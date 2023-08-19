As a kid, Sophie Tenorio Benally resented having to drill and cut turquoise after she finished her chores.
Looking back, she said, “My dad was getting me ready for life.”
The Santo Domingo Pueblo jeweler, who showed her work Saturday at the Free Indian Market in Federal Park, said the work she once resented is a joy now. “I get up early just to work on it. … It makes me want to teach my grandkids.”
She has made jewelry for most of her life, but Tenorio Benally didn’t start participating in art markets until she retired from a 33-year career in a Walmart pharmacy, she said. Her first show in Santa Fe was last year’s Free Indian Market, which provides free booth spaces for artists.
She had texted the organizers for a few years, seeking a booth for her jewelry, until “finally, they said, ‘OK,’ ” she said.
She sat in the shade Saturday behind a table filled with an impressive inventory of necklaces, bracelets, rings and other items made of blue and green turquoise, as well as red and purple spiny oyster. A few customers meandered down a grassy lane at the park near her booth.
Nearby, a steady stream of people clogged the entrance to the market, just two blocks north of the Santa Fe Plaza.
There, and on surrounding streets, the 101st annual Santa Fe Indian Market — an event featuring over 800 artists from 250 tribal nations — drew crowds of Native art enthusiasts.
Others dodged downtown traffic and drove about 20 minutes north to the third annual Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Resort in Pojoaque — a less crowded indoor and outdoor venue.
Artists at all three markets, which continue through Sunday, said the shows have grown compared to past years.
Nearly every vendor on the Plaza was talking with a customer at midday Saturday, typically the busiest day at the sprawling Indian Market, presented by the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts. Organizers estimate the annual event draws up to 100,000 people to the city each August.
Zoe Paine, a longtime market patron who lives in Eldorado, said she appreciated that the booths downtown were more spaced out than in past years.
“It looks like it’s not as crowded as it usually is, but that’s because it’s spread out. Normally as you’re going up and down Lincoln [Avenue], you can hardly move,” she said.
As eager buyers browsed the booths, other marketgoers searched for water and a break from the sun as the temperature in the city edged toward 90 degrees.
Kiani Brahmer, a Navajo artist selling multicolored beadwork at a cooler spot — a small indoor table at Buffalo Thunder — said the Pathways festival “gets bigger and better” every year. “I really like how much traffic comes through; I really like the different types of vendors,” she said, as patrons walked around the room in ones and twos.
Liza and Leander Othole, a couple from Zuni Pueblo in western New Mexico, decided to participate in the Pathways festival this year at the urging of their adult son. The two had never sold their jewelry at a market previously.
“Our son encouraged us to come because what we brought here, we might sell local, but [the traders] gain more profit than we do,” Liza Othole said.
Taught by silversmiths in both of their families, the couple started making jewelry for a livelihood after they got together 39 years ago. Silver cuff bracelets inlaid with black, blue and red geometric designs lined the table of their booth Saturday.
Making jewelry allowed them to provide for their four kids — until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the couple hard, Liza Othole said, by which time their kids had grown up.
Because stores closed, they couldn’t sell their work and relied on unemployment assistance. The couple have been recovering since stores started reopening about a year ago, Liza Othole said.
“Our first time doing this [coming to a market] gave me the jitters,” Leander Othole said.
“But it’s a good experience for us,” his wife added, noting they received invitations to show at other markets Saturday while participating in Pathways.
Cal Toddy, a Diné painter and jeweler who used to show his work on the Plaza and now sets up at the Free Indian Market, also said a lot of artists are still rebounding from COVID.
“Art has been my livelihood all my life; it’s took good care of me,” Toddy said, sitting in front of his paintings of cowboys and horses inspired by his upbringing on a ranch.
“Way back, the economy was better, it was good. Silversmithing was good, painting was good, rugs — you name it,” he said. “A lot of my friends who have been self-employed in art are getting jobs now just to make ends meet.
“COVID really took a toll on a lot of people, and the effects will last a while, but in the meantime, you just keep working,” he said.
Prices of turquoise and natural stones also have increased, in part because mines have closed, Toddy and other jewelers said.
When Tenorio Benally first started working with turquoise decades ago, she said, it cost about $10 per pound. The bluer turquoise now costs $400 to $500 a pound, she estimated.
“Every time I sell something, it goes back into me buying the materials — so you never get rich,” she said.
But money is far from the only benefit of getting involved in art, said Sandra Romero, a retiree and silversmith from Pojoaque Pueblo who had about 10 pieces of textured silver jewelry on a small table at the Pathways festival.
“It keeps me going. It keeps me energized,” Romero said. “When they asked me at the doctor’s, ‘Are you depressed, are you lonely?’ I said, no … my hands are busy. My mind is busy.
“I want to see a lot more of the youth get into arts and crafts,” she said.