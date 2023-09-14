Edward L. Manning led a lot of lives, and sometimes his friends didn't know anything about them — or everything about him.

Only when they went through some of his personal effects following his death last month at age 82 did Manning's friends learn about the many chapters that made up the book of his life.

Manning, known as Lee, was a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, photographer, visual artist, museum docent and a volunteer. He was someone who always sought to help others, friends said.

Recommended for you