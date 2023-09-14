Edward L. Manning led a lot of lives, and sometimes his friends didn't know anything about them — or everything about him.
Only when they went through some of his personal effects following his death last month at age 82 did Manning's friends learn about the many chapters that made up the book of his life.
Manning, known as Lee, was a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, photographer, visual artist, museum docent and a volunteer. He was someone who always sought to help others, friends said.
"He was interested in everybody, he was interested in the art they made," said Jane Rosemont, a Santa Fe photographer and filmmaker.
Rosemont said Manning, who lived in Santa Fe since 2007, died of arteriosclerosis and hypertension while taking a morning walk Aug. 7.
Manning was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Roanoke, Va. According to a eulogy delivered by friend Eric Wiswell at a recent memorial service, he earned a degree in sociology at Virginia Tech University and a master's degree in arts from Saint Mary's University in Texas.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s and was stationed near Saigon during the Vietnam War. In his work as a logistics officer who often came under fire, he received a Bronze Star for meritorious service.
Friends found the award, as well as other military medals, in the bottom of Manning's sock drawer after his death.
"I still weep when I think of the happy-go-lucky guy enduring this and still being able to live an art life afterward," Wiswell wrote in an email.
For the most part, he did not discuss his military career, Rosemont said. "He did not say too much about himself," she noted. "He was more interested in what you had to say, your story."
He may have developed his lifelong love affair with photography while living in an Inuit village in the Yukon in the early 1960s. He always shot in black and white film and eschewed going digital, Rosemont said.
He came to Santa Fe from Colorado Springs, Colo., in 2007 almost on a whim, friends said, and set up a commercial photography studio in his apartment. He shot landscapes, portraits and nudes, among other subjects. He also gained the trust of members of Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo and often photographed their daily lives and customs, including ceremonial dances.
He also helped create a photography group called The Photo Eclectic.
"My favorite thing about Lee was that he was the living, walking, talking personification of 'The Joy of Photography,' ” he wrote.
In a short biographical piece published online, Manning said he liked New Mexico because "I discovered a new life. I got out of my own way and let myself see and feel the many contrasts in this state. The rough landscapes of white, purple, and red rock formations just dared me to walk in them. The smooth and sensuous landscapes of White Sands presented a contrast to the rough harsh landscapes. Both allowed me freedom to create my work."
In 2015, he volunteered to work as a docent for the New Mexico Museum of Art. Chris Nail, head of education there, said Manning volunteered at least once a week and usually had more hours per year than any other docent.
Nail said Manning always sported a smile and a "sparkle" in his eyes.
"You never knew whether he was happy and excited to be there or whether he have some pun loaded up in his sleeve that he had been saving up for a week," Nail added. "You never knew what that sparkle meant, but you always knew it was coming."
Like Rosemont, he said Manning "compartmentalized" his life into different parts, not always sharing information about some of them. Only when friends met for a memorial service earlier this month did they talk to each other and realize there were many more components than he shared with all of them.
Rosemont said friends are organizing a military burial for Manning at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, but no date has been set.