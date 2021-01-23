When the Plaza obelisk was toppled during an Indigenous Peoples Day protest in October, thoughts turned to what might replace the 152-year-old monument.
One Northern New Mexico artist offered an idea.
Abiquiú-based sculptor Doug Coffin proposed a 15-foot-tall stainless steel statue he calls Water Prayer, which he said is an ode to the importance of water and water conservation.
“I had this idea about giving back to Earth and thoughts of how precious water is,” Coffin said. “The obelisk thing happened, and I started thinking maybe this would have a chance to go there.”
His design, unveiled in a two-page paid advertisement in The New Mexican on Jan. 15, has created plenty of chatter.
City officials said Coffin’s proposal is different from others they have received, and they pointed out that the discussion about what might take the obelisk’s place is just beginning.
“There are a lot of great ideas nationally and internationally of what to do with these monuments,” said Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, director of the city’s Arts and Culture Department. “But the question is what is most appropriate and what is the right thing for Santa Fe?”
Coffin said he hopes his sculpture will spark conversation, not only about his design, but about the importance of water in general.
He said the idea has been percolating for about five years but was fine-tuned after Native American activists and their allies toppled the obelisk.
Local artists could be invited to inscribe poetry at the monument’s base, and light fixtures could be used to reflect water off the statue “as if it was moving water,” Coffin said.
The design incorporates the original structure’s base by encasing portions of it in some sort of clear material and burying it in front of the statue so future generations can still see part of the original monument, he said.
“It could still be reviewed and remembered and still sort of serve its purpose,” Coffin said. “Kind of the old way and the current way. A teaching element.”
The city of Santa Fe, grappling with tensions over public art and monuments even before the toppling of the obelisk, recently approved the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process in which city officials will convene community meetings to discuss what do with works in public spaces, including the Plaza.
The city plans to host “community dialogue” meetings. Residents who participate in three meetings can take part in the “community solutions table,” which ultimately will provide recommendations to the City Council about how to proceed with not only the Plaza, but the removal or addition of other public art installations.
Residents can also fill out surveys or take part in one-on-one interviews to share their thoughts.
While Coffin said he hopes the newspaper ad — purchased through the Dr. Michael and Chérie Gamble Family Trust — sparks conversation in the community, some city councilors said it has sparked confusion among constituents.
Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said she felt the ad was premature, with the insert leading to calls from constituents who asked whether the proposal subverted the CHART process.
“It’s caused quite a bit of confusion already,” Vigil Coppler said. “More power to anyone who wants to spend that kind of money for submitting that kind of proposal, and I think it is a proposal, but we’re not really ready for that.”
Vigil Coppler said the city needs to allow groups and roundtables from the CHART process to “bear fruit” on what should be done with monuments in public places.
“I think anyone who is interested can submit their ideas, but the place they need to do that is the process that lays itself out,” Vigil Coppler said.
Councilor Chris Rivera also called the ad “premature” and said he called the city manager, city clerk and the Mayor’s Office after seeing it to ask what Coffin’s proposal was about.
“They didn’t have any idea,” Rivera said, adding he even received a call from his mother asking about the ad.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who was instrumental in designing Santa Fe’s CHART process, suggested Coffin and other interested artists participate in dialogue sessions. She said she is excited the city now has a process for having conversations about what to do with the Plaza.
“Certainly everyone’s ideas are welcome and they will be vetted through,” Romero-Wirth said. “The process is open to all ideas. This artist may want to submit his ideas through whatever process we have for artist works.”
Coffin said he intends to take part in all three community dialogues so he can participate in the solutions table.
“When I come to making a statement, I plan to start by asking: ‘Anyone who doesn’t like water, raise your hand,’ ” Coffin said.
Kamiyama said Coffin isn’t the only artist to suggest artwork for the Plaza. The city already has received a number of proposals, both from individuals who wanted to nominate their own work and residents who wanted to suggest artists. The city declined to release the proposals.
She said those ideas have been documented and will be revealed and shared with CHART process facilitators who can then use them as talking points during meetings.
Ultimately, any decision on commissioning a public work of art would have to go through the public process, Kamiyama said.
One idea was to invite artists to do temporary installations at the Plaza, Kamiyama said.
“There is no [shortage] of ideas in this community,” she said.
Coffin, meanwhile, said he has received mostly positive feedback on his design.
“One comment wasn’t positive,” he said. “They said it belonged in Roswell. But to each their own.”
