If Martin "Marty" Cary Horowitz could have pulled it off, he would have entered heaven on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, his son said.
The Santa Fe artist and framer, perhaps best known for the giant gold hand grenade sculpture he made more than 15 years ago, died peacefully in bed July 2 at his Santa Fe home, surrounded by family members.
Horowitz, 70, had no regrets about "a life in the fast lane," his son Matthew Horowitz said earlier this week.
"He really loved living," Matthew Horowitz said. "He loved it every day and he lived it as much as he could every day, even as he knew some of the things he chose to do were not things that keep you alive every day."
And yet nearly everything Horowitz did — including framing and gilding, riding motorcycles, dancing and making martinis — revolved around making every second of every day count.
Marty Horowitz was born in Brooklyn in November 1949. He was raised on Long Island, where he learned at an early age how to frequent pool halls rather than school halls and construct frames — for 50 cents an hour, he said — at a local shop. That experience instilled a love of art in him, he said in later interviews.
Following high school, Horowitz attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He had over 20 years of working and managing frame shops and galleries in New York before he moved to Santa Fe in 1988.
Somewhere along the way, he fell in love — with gold.
"Gold will heal all that ails you," he explained in a short video demonstrating how to make a martini with a gold leaf topping. (Google “Martin Cary Horowitz and Linda Durham” to find out just how he did that.)
Durham, a longtime gallery owner who once represented Horowitz, said he "loved gold. He loved spectacle. He loved surprise. And he loved his friends."
She recalled Horowitz, who ran Goldleaf Framemakers of Santa Fe for over 30 years, as applying gold leaf to grenades, automatic rifles and other weapons he bought to turn something harmful into something beautiful.
Then he decided to make a very big grenade — one that could be seen outside Durham's gallery, and later Horowitz's frame shop, for years.
"It was a very political time — 2004 — and a lot of people hated it," Durham said of the sculpture. "Some people thought it was a very right-wing piece, glorifying war. Other people thought it was not glorifying war. I could see how it would have been seen either way.
"But Marty wasn’t glorifying war. He just liked to put gold on everything."
The sculpture made news. In 2005, vandals toppled it from its base. Then, after it was refurbished and set out again, someone spray-painted it like a tic-tac-toe board.
While on loan to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Arkansas, the grenade was again vandalized beyond repair. It was returned to Santa Fe, where Horowitz had it crushed. Its remnants remain in his framing shop, which is now run by his son David Horowitz.
Asked to explain the piece, Marty Horowitz simply said, "It's a work of art. The interpretation is up to you."
Daughter Carrie Horowitz said the work was designed to impart a key theme.
"Make art, not war," she said of her father's mission. "Gold makes everything beautiful, and that’s what my dad was to me. Whether it was an AK-47 that he gilded, he made that weapon beautiful so therefore you would not want to use it for harm."
Marty Horowitz also wrote the book An Introduction to Water Gilding, published in the late 1990s.
Matthew Horowitz said his father developed a fondness for old Western films and television shows, particularly Have Gun, Will Travel, which starred Richard Boone as a gunman for hire, clad entirely in black, who usually ended up performing benevolent services for someone in need.
"I think he always wanted to be a cowboy, and I think that’s part of what made him move out here — living that dream," Matthew Horowitz said. "Not that he ever became a cowboy. He was the epitome of a New Yorker."
Matthew Horowitz said Yares Art Projects in Santa Fe represents his father's work.
He said his family will host a virtual celebration of his father's life at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Anyone wishing to take part should visit viewlogies.net/rivera/HRMcc64v5, and enter the password martin (marty).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.