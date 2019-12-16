Artist Elias Rivera, whose color-driven figurative pieces captured the spirit of people engaging in everyday activities, died Wednesday at his home in Santa Fe. He was 82.
His wife, artist Susan Contreras, said the painter died of a ailments related to Parkinson's disease.
Rivera, who was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents in April 1937, focused in his early days on the dark realities of the urban world around him — the shop girls and showgirls struggling to make a living, the people riding the subways, men lounging around in shadowed bars and cafes, riots in the streets.
Later, after moving to Santa Fe in 1982, bright colors enveloped his work as he pictorially told the story of artists in Santa Fe, a day at the market in Guatemala and religious festivities in Mexico.
"It was all about composition, all about showing the nuances of being human," his wife said of Rivera's oil-on-canvas works.
He called his paintings "his children," she said.
In an interview in 2009 when he was chosen as a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, Rivera said when he was a child, his mother gave him some clay to play with. "I started making all these heads of Lincoln and other... all this stuff started coming out of me," he recalled. "From that moment on I knew that was something that was pulling me."
That pull came with a price in the beginning. Though he was accepted into the prestigious Arts Students League of New York in the 1950s, his abstract but still semi-realistic images of urban life and social unrest didn't pay the rent.
It was the time of abstract expressionism as represented by the likes of artists Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning, and Rivera's work didn't fit in. "I was hitting too many brick walls," he said in 2009 . "A city that fed me my whole life in my formative years was about to destroy me because it wasn't allowing me to function as an artist."
But Santa Fe did and when Rivera arrived in this city in 1982, the clouds of artistic angst seemed to dissipate. He met Contreras almost immediately and they married in 1995.
And he found much to paint in the city, from the traditions of the rodeo and the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe to the activities of the Native American artists "Under the Portal," as one art work was titled, on Palace Avenue.
In the 1990s, Mexico and Guatemala called to him and he painted some of his most vibrant works from street scenes he witnessed. He took photos of the activities and returned to his Santa Fe studio to carefully recreate the scenes, "dancing his way through the paintings," as Contreras put it.
The work may not have always been romantic or beautiful but it was genuine. He favored group scenes, where most of the participants seemed unaware that someone was watching them while they toiled, mingled, scowled and sometimes laughed. Sometimes, the figures in his works were spectators too, watching others around them as Rivera did.
"Elias having stood apart from others who paint representational or figurative was birthed and most evident when he traveled to Guatemala and began documenting through his art the souls of the people he painted," said gallery owner Dennis Yares, who represented Rivera for decades.
"There was such a connective humanity that prevailed and though the imagery was specific to the region, the faces, the hands, expressions were universal," Yares added. "Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, stray dogs all embraced a definitive sense of warmth intertwined with the colors of life ... ."
Now and then, Rivera included a self-portrait somewhere in the painting, as if to say to the viewer, "I'm both outside and inside this world."
Rivera's goal, as he put it in the 2005 documentary Elias Rivera: Through the Eyes of a Master, was to create a universal feeling "so everybody, on a certain level, gets it, feels it."
Contreras said since she and Rivera met on St. Patrick's Day, 1982, she is contemplating a memorial service for him next year on that date. "Oh, he would like that," she said. "He was the party king."
Rivera had no children or siblings, Contreras said.
