The hiker who died at the Santa Fe ski basin Wednesday has been identified as Carlo Gislimberti, a well-known local chef and artist.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Gislimberti, 77, died from an unknown medical episode. A spokesman for the state Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed Gislimberti's identity Thursday but said he could not provide details on the cause of death.

A native of Merano in northern Italy who moved to Taos in the late 1970s, Gislimberti was a restaurateur and painter, famous for his expertise as a mushroom hunter and the mushroom dishes he prepared at his Taos restaurants, Casa Cordova and later Villa Fontana.

Assistant City Editor Nathan Brown contributed to this report.

